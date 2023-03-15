‘DC x Rich Forever’: Meek Mill and Rick Ross Tease New Music After Hitting the Studio Together

An epic collaboration between Rick Ross and Meek Mill is in the works, and fans are here for it.

The “Hustlin'” rapper uploaded a series of photos of himself and Meek in the studio with the caption “Dreams & Nightmares.”



“Dreams & Nightmares” is one of Meek Mill’s most popular songs and is even qualified as an anthem in his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Meek Mill and Rick Ross send the internet into a frenzy after posting their studio pics. (Pictured: @richforever/Instagram)

Ross’ post received over 89,000 likes with over 1,500 comments from fans who can’t wait to hear what the two rap veterans are cooking up.

“Y’all know the vibes when these two in the room!”

“This will forever be one of the greatest link ups legendary!”



“Rozay just be enjoying life this bout to be epic”

Meek also shared three photos of him and Ross together on his Instagram page with “Perfect Timing” as his caption.

His photo received over 213,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans, including some who theorized that Meek’s simple caption will be the title of their upcoming song.

“Everything in perfect timing,” commented one fan under his post.

This long-awaited collaboration comes a few months after the two Grammy-nominated artists squashed their rumored feud.

In November, Rozay joined Meek Mill onstage at his “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The crowd couldn’t contain their excitement as the two men came together and performed their 2011 hit “Ima Boss.”

Before this surprising link-up took place, there were reports suggesting that the “Streets” actor was feuding with Ross for allegedly withholding his well-earned money.

Meek Mill is currently signed to two record labels: Atlantic and Ross’ label, Maybach Music Group. However, in a tweet from 2021, he claimed that the record label had not paid him what he was due.

“Ask the record label? How much have you spent on me as a artist,” he wrote. “Then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? I’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!!”

ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!! — MeekMill (@MeekMill) October 25, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet, Meek continued to write, “I haven’t get paid from music and I don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! I need lawyers asap!!!”

Despite Meek Mill’s past rants, Ross shied away from speaking about their relationship. That was until his interview last December on “The Morning Hustle” radio show, where he said, “I’ma be honest, when Meek takin’ a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume he doing that at Atlantic Records.”

“All we ever did was get paper and it’s real easy to say a n—a name,” Ross continued. “I know what it is when me and Meek always got money. He a boss now.”

It looks like the two men have mended their relationship and are planning to shine together on a new track.