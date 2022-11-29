‘This Is What We Wanted’: Fans Rejoice After Rick Ross and Meek Mill Squash Rumored Feud with On-Stage Reunion 

If there were any concerns about the status of rapper Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s friendship, fans need worry no more after the two appeared to squash their rumored feud as they reunited on stage during Saturday night’s “Meek Mill + Friends” concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The pair joined for a surprise duet of their 2012 collaboration, “Ima Boss.”

The self-proclaimed Boss of Miami shocked fans when he appeared on stage, wearing a floor-length custom black mink fur coat, custom Rolls-Royce-inspired cap, and multiple iced-out chains, delivering his verse and a little nostalgia for roughly 19,500 music fans at the sold-out event.

Ross had more in store as he performed past hit records, including “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast),” “I’m Not a Star,” and “Hustlin’,” as the Maybach Music singer played hypeman. The pair later embraced before singing along to Drake’s verse on “Aston Martin Music.”

Following the performance, Ross celebrated the moment by posting a photo of him and Meek sharing the stage on Instagram along with the caption “Maybach Music.”

The gathering comes after reports began circulating last May of claims that their relationship had seen a shift after Meek reportedly banned his label boss from entering his birthday party in Miami, Florida. The “Going Bad” emcee also had been looking to leave MMG after claiming he wasn’t compensated in some ways.

Ross remained silent on the matter until an interview with Billboard telling deputy director of R&B and hip-hop Carl Lamarre that he wanted to see Meek “shine regardless.” He never directly confirmed the status of their relationship.

“I feel like we’re both hustlers,” he said at the time. “That’s one thing about life — you either grow together or grow apart. As a boss, you make that decision because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it. There’s a lot of people that didn’t last or was still down with me the way Meek is, so I want to see the homie shine regardless.”

Speaking to accusations that the “Dreams and Nightmare” rapper wasn’t compensated, Ross told “The Morning Hustle” show, “When Meek taking a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume is he’s doing that at Atlantic Records. All we ever did was get paper, and it’s real easy to say a n–ga name.”

Fans were happy to see the two had buried the hatchet, including one Instagram user who commented under Ross’s post, “This is what we wanted,” before another echoed, “The world wants to see this.”