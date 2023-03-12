‘OG City Girl’: 50 Cent Clowns Debra Lee After She Reveals Affair With BET Founder Bob Johnson, Fans React

There are two things 50 Cent will not miss out on: a lucrative business deal and the opportunity to make a wisecrack at someone else’s expense.

The latest person to land on the rapper’s radar is former BET CEO Debra Lee. The corporate America maven turned heads when she revealed — or confirmed for those who had suspicions — her past alleged affair with her former boss, BET founder Bob Johnson.

50 cent and Debra Lee. (Photos: @50cent/Instagram, @iamdebralee/Instagram)

Her public disclosure was made while promoting her new book, “I Am Debra Lee,” during an appearance on “Good Morning America” this month. Lee told host Robin Roberts that she decided to share the indiscretion that led to her and Johnson divorcing their respective partners as a cautionary tale about the pitfall she found herself in.

“The downfall of a relationship like that is if you want to get out of it. I wanted to break up,” said Lee. “I saw it wasn’t a long-term relationship and my job and my career was held over my head, and it was like, ‘Well, if you want to break up with me then you can leave tomorrow.'”

As most know, Johnson ultimately retired in 2005 and named Lee as his successor. She helmed the network for 13 years and oversaw the expansion of BET’s scripted content, which included successful series such as “Being Mary Jane” and “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Former BET CEO Debra Lee talks about the affair she and BET founder Bob Johnson had when they were both married pic.twitter.com/FoswAC3eYI — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2023

While Lee noted that remaining at the network after wanting out of the affair was a “dark time,” 50 Cent found the silver lining by joking about it on social media. “Wow Deb must got that WAP [laughing emoji],He gave her the whole sh-t, here you run it bae ! LOL,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

In another post, he shared a different headline about the alleged affair. “You would not believe what goes on behind the scenes,” he wrote. His fans could not help but to comment on the hot topic.

“OG city girl.”

“The hot girls winning again Deb brought us back.”

“Maybe they’ll bring back BET UnCut now ijs.”

“Take notes young women…make sure if you’re going to get in an entanglement that you end up winning in the end.”

In January, the television mogul made condemning remarks about cheating when Gabrielle Union’s past became a headline. When the actress made an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast, she explained her logic for stepping out on her ex-husband Chris Howard.

“I felt that, that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she said. “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want is what I thought.”

Well, 50 Cent thought her reasoning boiled down to “hoe s**t” and took aim at her online, to which she responded by suggesting that those outraged by her dysfunctional past get the full story.