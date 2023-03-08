‘That Man Screaming’: Nia Long’s ‘Classy Thirst Trap’ Has Fans Bringing Up Her Ex-Fiancé Ime Udoka

Actress Nia Long has been in the industry for over 30 years and still manages to make fans weak in the knees with her timeless beauty.

The “Love Jones” actress appears to be enjoying her vacation in Japan and sent the internet into a frenzy after uploading a steamy thirst trap on her Instagram page.

Nia Long. (Pictured: @iamnialong/Instagram)

In the photo, Long can be seen in what looks like a hot spring pool as she posed while she gave the camera her best “America’s Next Top Model” face.

“In my element,” the 52-year-old wrote as her caption.

The gorgeous picture received over 380,000 likes with over 4,400 comments from fans who were captivated by Long.

“Nia MF’n Long put some respek on sis name because [heart eyes].”

The Shade Room re-uploaded her photo onto their Instagram page, where several fans commented on their belief of Long’s level up since she split from her ex-fiancé, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

“A very classy thirst trap. Take notes ladies… please.”

“Yeah I know that man screaming internally looking at this… because my God.”

“Keep making him punch the air Nia [heart eyes].”

“Just in case you’re having a bad day Ime Udoka fumbled Nia Long.”

Toward the end of 2022, it was revealed that Udoka had a romantic affair with a Boston Celtic travel agent. According to TMZ, Long was completely blindsided by his infidelity and even relocated to Boston with their 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday Udoka, just before the news broke.

After Udoka’s scandal was released to the public, many rallied behind Long and wondered what steps she was going to take in terms of their relationship.

Details about the couple’s split were revealed in December by People magazine. Sources close to Long and Udoka confirmed their breakup by telling the outlet, “the situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

In addition to Kez, the “Beaches” star also has a 22-year-old son, Maasai Zhivago Dorsey II.

Long has definitely been rebuilding her life in the best way possible. The 1990s hottie was spotted out and about, seemingly living her best life on several occasions.

Fans even began to romantically link her to singer Omarion and actor Terrance J. Though some may believe the two men are good candidates as her new love interest, Long has made it clear that she’s currently enjoying her single life.