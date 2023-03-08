‘Dads Military Pic Is Cairo All Over Again’: ‘RHOA’ Fans Send Prayers to Shereé Whitfield After She Announces Her Father Passed Away

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield has been inactive on social media, and in a recent Instagram post, she reveals why.

The 53-year-old fashion designer explained that she is currently mourning the loss of her father; ABS was unable to discover his name due to Whitfield keeping it unrevealed.

Shereé Whitfield remembers her father. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

She wrote, “Sorry boos, I been MIA due to the passing of my dad [broken heart emoji]. So thankful for all the text, cards, flowers, etc.”



“My family and I really appreciate everyone who reached out. Always remember to cherish your family and friends. #RipDad #Family #ClevellandBornAndRaised.”

Her post included two photos of her father; one is a photo of him when he served the country, and the second one is a selfie of him and Whitfield together.

The “She By Sheree” founder also added a brief video of her father’s funeral which showed an American flag covering his casket as someone played the trumpet in the background.

Whitfield’s post was met with several fans who issued condolences for her loss, and even notified how much her father resembled Whitfield’s 27-year-old son, Kairo.

“Wow dad’s military pic is Cairo all over!! My sincerest condolences”



“Her son look just like him! Sorry for your loss, prayers.”

A few also wrote sweet messages, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Praying for your family,” former “RHOA” member Porsha Williams wrote.

Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey added sweet messages under her page as well.

“Awe so sorry babe sending you love and prayers to your family,” Moore wrote.

“Sending you & your family my sincerest condolences,” Bailey penned.

The amount of love Whitfield was shown seemed overwhelming, because she wrote out a mass message for everyone in her comment section.

“I can’t respond to everyone, but I do appreciate the luv,” she said.

The cause of death for Whitfield’s father is currently unknown, and none of her three children has uploaded any information about him on their Instagram pages.

While information about her dad is minimum, Whitfield previously experienced a scary situation with her mother, Thelma Ferguson. In 2020, Ferguson was reported missing right at the start of the lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her missing person’s case was plastered on social media, especially Facebook, where @MissingPersonsCaseNetwork outlet wrote, “Sandy Springs police are searching for the 77-year-old mother of a former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast member who hasn’t been seen in more than two weeks.”



One month after the report was made public, Whitfield went on “What What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen and caught him up on the current status of her mother’s safety.

“She’s healthy, she’s happy she’s just doing good,” Whitfield said, “She took time and didn’t let us know, and that was the longest that we had gone without hearing from her and then we had this pandemic going on, so it was just a little scary for all of us.”

Despite her mother’s abrupt act, Whitifeld and Ferguson seem to have a solid mother-and-daughter relationship. In 2017, the entrepreneur even deemed Ferguson as “her hero.”