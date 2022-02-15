‘You’ve Lost Your Mind’: La La Anthony Shares Son’s 16th Birthday Request

La La Anthony showcased how her life came full circle on Feb. 15, after sharing a video of her son Kiyan Anthony asking for a special request for his 16th birthday next year.

In the Instagram clip, Kiyan asks La La, who doesn’t make a physical appearance in the video, if he could get a tattoo. Kiyan says, “Do y’all think I should be able to get a tattoo for my 16th birthday?”

La La Anthony’s fans applaud the star for standing her ground when her son Kiyan Anthony asked for a tattoo for his 16th birthday. Photo:@lala/Instagram

The model quickly jumped in by informing her son that he had yet to turn 15. Kiyan turns 15 on March 7. She said as he tried to make his plea, “You haven’t even turned 15 yet.” When Kiyan asked for fans’ opinions on the matter by suggesting they leave a “comment down below,” La La immediately asked her son to name one 16-year-old with a tattoo.

The Inala CEO said, “Now, you’ve lost your mind. What 16-year-old has a damn tattoo? Name one?” When Kiyan responded that his basketball teammate had one, La La quipped, “No. Not at 16, that’s crazy.” She added as her son kept trying to persuade her, “No, you’re not. No, you’re not. Tattoo when you turn 21. Honestly; maybe 18. Maybe 18.”

Toward the end of the video, Kiyan reiterated his previous remarks to his mother’s followers for their advice on if he should be allowed to get a tattoo. La La wrapped it up by saying, “You lost it.”

La La revealed in the caption why she was so adamant that her son waits until he’s older to get a tattoo by sharing her own story. The star wrote while explaining that she was about Kiyan’s age when she got her first tattoo and regretted it, “Okkkkk so I did get my first tattoo at 15/16 years old but that first one I regret so bad!!”

She concluded her statement by saying how funny it is to see her life play out the same way with Kiyan. “Funny how when you have a kid the same things happen all over again. But I do think 16 is too young for @kiyananthony.”

As fans began to view La La’s upload, many took her side on the issue and applauded her for not backing down.

“Nope I’m with mom on this one.”

“18 yeah 16 no! You tried it @kiyananthony that’s right sis stand your ground @lala.”

“We on your side La La.”

“No, no, no!!! @lala I am with you on this!!! He could wait until he’s 18!”

“I agree with you La La.”

