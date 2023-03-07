‘The Cancellation Is Tired’: Tiffany Haddish’s Fit Body in Red Dress Takes A Back Seat as Fans Debate ‘Selective’ Cancel Culture

Tiffany Haddish shared a video of herself looking trim and fit in a red gown recently, but things went left after fans brought up cancel culture in the comment section.

The comedian looked good wearing the red sequined backless dress in the video set to “Like That” by Doja Cat featuring Gucci Mane.

The “Girls Trip” actress paired the high-split dress with red high heels and a matching clutch purse. Her hair was also styled in a short blond pixie cut.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Hollywood Unlocked captured a clip of the Instagram Story and shared the video on their page, where several fans noted the controversy surrounding a skit Haddish appeared in back in 2014 with comedian Aries Spears.

The duo was accused of grooming a brother and sister for a pedophile comedy skit posted on the website Funny or Die.

The skit featured Spears rubbing oil on a 7-year-old boy after being left by his mother, played by Haddish. The “Here Today” actress was also accused of showing a 14-year-old girl how to mimic performing fellatio while eating a Subway sandwich for the skit.

A lawsuit was filed against Haddish after the woman claimed to be triggered while watching Haddish simulate oral sex during a scene in “Girls Trip.” However, the plaintiff later dropped the suit.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” wrote the plaintiff in a statement obtained by TMZ. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Here’s the Tiffany haddish and Aries spears video everyone’s talking about pic.twitter.com/Az3eZj8PiN — J R I C H O L (@jricholl) September 2, 2022

Haddish’s video quickly went left as a large portion of fans got into a discussion about selective cancel culture.

One fan replied, “So she uncanceled now…..?” Another fan referred to the 1997 classic film, writing, “I know what you did last summer.”

“I understand but you’re canceling her quicker than you’re doing Kim Kardashian, and these designers who use little kids for the year inappropriate ads.”

“Okay she did it and apologized…yall still listen to R.Kelly so PUHLEASE!”

Others who thought the comments were too harsh stepped up to defend Haddish and said she should be forgiven. “She looks great. Can y’all forgive her now, please?! The cancellation is tired,” wrote one fan.

Many avoided the controversy altogether and focused their comments on Haddish’s hair and dress. “Love this hair color on Tiffany,” added one fan. “This is how you come back!” said another.

Since November of last year, Haddish has been keeping a low profile in the industry and on social media. But she’s been slowly making her return by appearing at awards shows and announcing her upcoming stand-up shows.