‘How Tf They Know Each Other’: Kelly Rowland Shows Off Abs In Mirror Selfie with Kim Kardashian, and Fans Have Questions

Fans on social media are talking about the recent link-up between Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian.

The two beauties took a quick break from working out with Kardashian’s new personal trainer, Senada Greca, to pose for a quick mirror selfie on Thursday, March 2.

Kelly Rowland and Kim Kardashian shock fans with friendship. (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

The “Skims” founder uploaded the photo onto her Instagram story, writing, “Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated [kiss emoji] @kellyrowland.”

The workout buddies both rocked matching black tops, leggings, and socks. The “Motivation” singer smiled while flaunting her muscle-toned abs and arms in a sports bra, while the reality star showed off her slim waist.

The Shade Room took a screenshot of the duo’s photo and re-uploaded it onto their Instagram page, where fans shared mixed opinions about Kim and Kelly’s friendship.

“This such a random link up.”

“How tf they know each other.”

“Y’all saying their link up is weird, but they’ve been friends for years.”

Though the former Destiny’s Child member and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” star may seem like a strange pairing on the surface, they appear to have a genuine relationship and have been friends for years.

Another fan brought another Destiny’s Child singer Beyoncé, writing, “Bey come get our sis! Now!!”

Ciara, Lala, Kelly, Serena, Kim K (and sometimes Angie) are the cutest group of friends pic.twitter.com/6RElGYBTf5 — , (@babyheirandfro) August 7, 2017

While on the red carpet for the Baby2Baby Gala in Nov. 2022, Rowland spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her thoughts on Kim receiving the “Giving Tree Award.”

The “Giving Tree Award” is presented to women who are in the public eye and have made giving back to children in need a priority.

“I’m so excited to see darling Kim be honored,” Rowland began, “I feel like she does so much beautiful work and she’s such a great human being.”



She continued, “I mean the exterior is one thing of her being this ooh Kim Kardashian, but her heart is a really great heart.”

The 42-year-old also noted that Kim’s work behind the scenes is how she knows that the former wife of Kanye West is a “great human.”

“They don’t care about the look, you know, of giving like I’ve heard about different things that she’s done that people don’t get to see or hear about and that’s the stuff to me that counts the most,” said Rowland. “So umm, it’s deserving for her to be honored tonight.”

Even though the story of how Rowland and Kim became friends is unknown, the ladies are also best friends with La La Anthony, Ciara, and Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant. Their large friend group also includes the likes of Serena Williams and Monica.

The famous gal pals show up to support each other’s personal and professional endeavors.