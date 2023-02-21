‘They Share an Ex Nick Cannon’: Mariah Carey and Kim Kardashian Join Forces with Their Daughters for a Comical TikTok, Fans Bring Up Someone From Their Romantic Past

Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon are back with another comical TikTok featuring Carey’s song, “It’s A Wrap.”

This time, the mother-daughter-duo teamed up with Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, in a video shared on Monday, Feb. 20.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, North West, Monroe Cannon, Mariah Carey. (Pictured: @kimandnorth/TikTok)

In their clip, filmed in the Skim’s founder’s home, Cannon, 11, and West, 9, are seen performing a dance routine as Carey’s popular hit begins to play.

Not too long after, the 53-year-old singer and the 42-year-old entrepreneur made their appearance known by slowly walking into the frame from either side and singing into hairbrushes.

The girls then pushed their mothers out of the way, and while Kim went flying out of the frame, Carey managed to stay in the camera as she continued singing before the video cut out.

This surprising link-up made fans think about one thing both women have in common: Nick Cannon. After The Shade Room re-posted the video on their Instagram page, viewers brought up how the “Wild N’ Out creator was able to date both beauties at different points in his life.

“All I could think of they share an ex Nick Cannon.”

“They know they have a lot in common I mean Nick Cannon.”

A few fans also compared the way North and Monroe pushed their mothers aside, stating that it’s obvious which one of the women seems more strict.



“Mariah must be more black parenting? North was happy to push Kim but Monroe was kind of hesitated.”

Some might assume Cannon is unable to settle down with one woman, but he’s managed to achieve this act for six years with Carey. The pair married in 2008 and separated in August 2014.

TMZ was the first publication to report the news about their separation, writing that Cannon filed for divorce on Dec. 12, 2015. It was finalized in 2016, and they were granted shared custody of their 11-year-old twin children, Monroe, and a son, Moroccan Cannon.

While they’ve lived out their years-long agreement to maintain shared custody, it was recently reported by RadarOnline that Carey was seeking to amend the contract due to Cannon’s tight schedule that includes him fathering his other ten children.

Before the 42-year-old made everyone’s favorite Christmas diva fall in love with him, he embarked on a short romance with the “Skkn by Kim” creator from 2006 until 2007. The two met while Kim was working as a stylist on the set of the ’90s popular sitcom, Moesha.”

Wait I just remembered Nick Cannon was with BOTH Kim and Mariah lmfaoo — Jess {fan acc} (@britneyxmariah) February 21, 2023

Though their romance was brief, Cannon described Kim as an “amazing person” during the 38-minute mark of a 2022 interview on Drink Champs. Carey and Kim are only two out of multiple women Cannon’s been able to reel in throughout his lifetime romantically.

He’s also been tied to his “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” co-star Christina Milian and “The Pussycat Dolls” lead vocalist, Nicole Scherzinger.