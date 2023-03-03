‘Is Everything Good’: Fans Express Concern Over Meagan Good’s ‘Hunched Over’ Appearance While Out In NYC

A TikTok video of Meagan Good wearing a seemingly oversized suit has gone viral, and fans can’t get enough of the video.

The video was shared by @seleahsimone and features Good greeting some fans in New York City several days ago.

Meagan Good. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram)

The “Harlem” actress wore a double-breasted baggy suit in the video and appeared to look much shorter than normal as two of her tall fans towered over the actress in the clip.

Her baggy suit and the angle of the camera added to the contrast, and fans had mixed feelings of concern about her appearance altogether. The video has more than 4.2 million views on TikTok alone and another million views on Twitter.

“Is everything good with Megan good,” said one fan, prompting another to reply, “I’m concerned.”

But there were others who definitely had a few jokes. A Twitter user captioned the video, “This is not Meagan this is Margaret Good.”

This is not Meagan this is Margaret Good 😅 pic.twitter.com/DgWf7g04Kq — Logic (@The1stGentleman) February 28, 2023

One fan wrote, “She looks like a young little old lady.” Another fan asked, “Why she dressed like the mayor of Chicago?” in reference to soon-to-be-ex-mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot.

That comment prompted one to reply, “Jesus I can’t breathe.”

Another user asked, “Now why is she hunched over like that lmao.”

Another fan replied and brought comedian Steve Harvey into the mix.

“Y’all cackling but I’m genuinely concerned on why her stylist got her in the baggy ass Steve Harvey suit, looking like she finna go to probation court.”

Good is currently starring in the Amazon Prime series “Harlem.” She plays Camile Parks, a popular former university professor struggling to balance her career and her love life now that she’s back dating her ex Ian, portrayed by Tyler Lepley.

“Harlem” also stars Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai, former “Empire” star Grace Byers, and acting vet Jasmine Guy.