‘I Don’t Think It’s Something You Should be Asked to Do’: Meagan Good Says She Can Relate to Eartha Kitt’s Message About ‘Compromise’ In Relationships 

Meagan Good would love to portray Eartha Kitt in a biopic, but her adoration for the late actress runs deeper than the roles Kitt played throughout her lifetime.

For Good, 41, there is a reverence for how Kitt viewed life, especially relationships. The “Harlem” star told SiriusXM radio host Clay Cane that a viral clip of Kitt from her 1982 documentary “All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story” is an example that demonstrates the multifaceted talent’s ideals that she finds relatable.

Meagan Good. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram.)

In the video that resurfaced on social media, an off-camera interviewer asked the “Boomerang” standout if she would be willing to compromise within a relationship. She responded, “Compromise? What is compromising? Compromising for what? Compromising for what reason?” In hopes that he could add clarity, the interviewer asked, “If a man came into your life, wouldn’t you want to compromise?”

Kitt said the notion was stupid before she added, “A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? We must think about that one again. A relationship is a relationship that has to be earned, not to compromise for. When you fall in love, what is there to compromise about?”

EARTHA KITT talks about love and compromise, and why it's someting she wouldn't do. pic.twitter.com/76eF45pTxQ — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) November 4, 2022

In an interview posted on Feb. 23, Good explained to Cane, “I get that because to me, I just feel like when someone genuinely loves you, I think compromise is a natural thing.” But compromise is not an idea that the “Day Shift” actress is against. Instead, she explained, “I don’t think it’s something you should be asked to do. I think it should be an authentic thing that you want to do that is not expected of you; it just happens naturally.”

She continued, “I’m a big believer in just letting people be exactly who they are — the fullness of their authenticity — and I think that’s because that’s what I desire as well. But I think everybody deserves that. So, I really identify with a lot of Eartha Kitt’s ideals.”

The budding director has spoken a lot about authenticity since her divorce from ex-husband DeVon Franklin was finalized. The former couple was married for over nine years. They announced their separation in December 2021, and became legally unbound to each other last summer in June.

Elsewhere in her chat with Cane, Good admitted that she’d wanted to portray the later R&B sensation Aaliyah but that she has since aged out of the role. Another biopic she had her eye on was one that told the story of Whitney Houston. The iconic vocalist and Good were set to meet on Feb. 13, 2012. Sadly, Houston died two days before the actress was set to pitch her ideas to bring the six-time Grammy Award winner’s life story to the big screen.