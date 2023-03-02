‘That Rihanna Reign Don’t Let Up’: Rihanna and PUMA Join Forces Nearly Six Years After Their Last Successful Collaboration

Rihanna and Puma are teaming up once again for the first time since her Fenty launch!

In an Instagram announcement on Wednesday, the sportswear manufacturer revealed that they were working with Rihanna’s Fenty brand.

They kept their message short and sweet by writing, “She’s back,” on the post and adding the Fenty and Puma logos underneath.

Puma announces the return of Fenty x Puma collaboration with Rihanna. @puma/Instagram

While minimal information was given about the exciting collaboration, Puma acknowledged that whatever they’re cooking up is “coming soon.”

The news was met with fans who expressed their enthusiasm in the comment section.

“My poor wallet.”



“Oh this her year.”



“That Rihanna reign don’t let up.”



Lauren London, who also has a collaboration with Puma with her late boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle, sent an array of fire emojis in support of Rihanna’s comeback.

A few fans even inquired about what they’d like to see make a return during the partnership.

“Creepers I need them back.”



“Bring back the fur slides and I’m soo serious.”

The “Life Me Up” singer and Puma first joined forces back in 2014 after she was named creative director for the company. This gave Rihanna the freedom to “tackle Puma’s fitness and training line,” WWD reported.

Puma CEO Bjørn Gulden told to the publication, “Her global profile, her charisma, and individuality, her ambition — all these things make her a perfect ambassador for our brand.”

He proceeded to call the “We Found Love” vocalist “a natural choice for us.”

Fenty x Puma’s most recent release was in 2017 during Paris Fashion Week. The runway show featured Rihanna’s spring collection, which was inspired by schoolgirls.

A few of the pop singer’s friends, such as Slick Woods and Cara Delevinge, took to the runway and modeled for her brand.

.@rihanna takes her bow after taking over the French National Library for her #FENTYxPUMA show at #PFW 🤓📚❤️ pic.twitter.com/js36Pf46eo — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) March 6, 2017

While the collaboration was a massive hit, Rihanna decided to launch her innovative makeup line “Fenty Beauty” later that year, which ultimately occupied her attention.

Two years after her successful entrance into the makeup industry, Rihanna joined forces with LVMH to create a Fenty fashion line. Puma and the actress decided to “pause” their collaboration in 2021.

2023 seems to be the year of Rihanna. The 35-year-old kicked off her infamous return to music by performing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Her vocals were incredible, and her outfit — which paid homage to late fashion journalist André Leon Talley — absolutely slayed.

Rihanna also shocked the world by revealing that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, are expecting their second child together. She gave birth to their son in May 2022.

It looks like big things are in the works for Rihanna, and fans can’t wait to be a part of her journey.