‘Just Like Your Mom’: Lori Harvey Blazes the Internet with Braless Thirst Trap, Fans Compare Her Look to Marjorie Harvey

Fans did a double-take on social media after Lori Harvey shared new photos on Feb. 26 that have many comparing her look to her mother, Marjorie Harvey. But what did she have on?

The 26-year-old entrepreneur was in Italy earlier this week for Milan Fashion Week, where she attended the Fall 2023 fashion show featuring designs from Bally’s Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor.

“Congratulations on another incredible collection @rhuigi @bally !!! Thank you for having me,” Harvey wrote in her caption on Instagram.

Lori Harvey (right) and Marjorie Harvey (left). (Photos: @loriharvey/Instagram; /@iamsteveharvey/Instagram.)

In the photos, Damson Idris’ new lady can be seen rocking a floor-length black skirt with a large slit over her left thigh paired with gold accessories and a denim shirt that she left open to show a little cleavage.

Fans in the comments section were left drooling over Harvey’s retro ensemble, noting how youthful he looked.

Some felt she wore “too much” makeup, while the majority dropped a number of fire emojis because they felt it was “top tier.”

Her look gave chic mixed with the signature ’90s hair flip. But a small handful said the photos reminded them of her mother.

“It’s giving ’90s it girl and I’m DEFINITELY here for it!”

“Is it me, or is she giving Gina ?”

“She prettier without the makeup to me [heart emojis] but that’s bae either way.”

“It is best dressedds down and has a natural beauty just like her Mom.[fire emojis]. Haters stop.”

During a birthday trip to Paris in October 2021, Marjorie uploaded photos of herself and her husband, Steve Harvey, on Instagram. The married couple appeared to be going to a ball or upscale event.

The “Family Feud” Host looked dapper in his pink shirt and lavender suit. However, fans were immediately drawn to Marjorie, who wore a black mesh Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The 59-year-old mother of three and grandmother stood proudly next to her man in one photo and stole the shine in another solo shot. Fans even told her then, “You need a bra.”

Marjorie and the SKN By Lori Harvey CEO have similar styles and tastes in luxury clothing. The mother-daughter duo often make headlines for their striking styles that scream sexy but sophisticated and high-fashion but street.

The ladies always make a statement when they pop out in black, according to photos on their respective Instagram pages. They both wear lots of patterns, designer shoes, handbags, and of course, bright-colored suits — just like Steve Harvey.

But one thing is for sure, the Harvey’s know how to dress for any occasion courtesy of the family stylist, Elly Karamoh.