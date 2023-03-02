‘I Used My Best James Bond Impersonation’: Damson Idris Says He Hit on Rihanna at a Party Years Before Modeling for Savage X Fenty

Damson Idris might have dethroned Yo Gotti as the “king of manifestation.”



The British actor disclosed his first time meeting Rihanna years prior to being featured in the pop star’s Savage X Fenty show.

Damson Idris and Rihanna. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video; @badgalriri/Instagram.)

“It was at a party, that I’m probably never going to be invited to after I tell his story,” he joked during a chat with Elle magazine. “She was at the bar and I was like ‘this is my moment.’”



Once Idris reached the bar, he approached Rihanna in his “best James Bond impersonation.”



The 31-year-old locked his eyes into the camera, deepened his voice, and repeated the pick-up line used on everyone’s favorite Bad Gyal.

“‘Hi, I’m Damson. Damson Idris. Lovely to meet you. You look fantastic today.”

To no surprise, Rihanna was not impressed by Idris’ smooth talk, according to the “Snowfall” actor, she was only giving him “one-word answers.”

“I said, ‘How come as I’m speaking to you, it’s like you think I’m up to something?’” He asked Ri, who apparently told him, “Because you are!”

After his recollection of their first interaction ended, Idris labeled it as a “full circle moment.”



“Fast forward, Savage Fenty. Love you, Rihanna,” he exclaimed while blowing her a kiss.

Idris rocked a purple open shirt when he appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. The heartthrob was surrounded by women in lingerie who danced around and on top of him as Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz” played in the background.

His steamy moment set the internet ablaze with fans who couldn’t get enough of Idris’ segment.

Damson Idris in the Savage x fenty show pic.twitter.com/RJZhEJY8AI — leo-apologist 🤎🦋🪐 (@lahomiehay) November 10, 2022

In an interview with Titanium magazine from 2022, Idris confessed that he had been trying to be a part of her show for years, but his schedule never allowed him to.

“I’m very thankful to God that I was able to work this year, I’ve always been a huge fan of Rihanna of course. I think the brand is extremely innovative,” he shared.

During the discussion, Idris thanked Rihanna for opening up her show as a space where those educated about diversity could now be informed on the matter.

“It brings people together, people from all walks of life.”

Riri’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show premiered on Amazon Prime on November 8. The highly-anticipated fashion show featured other stars such as Winston Duke, Marsai Martin, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and many more.

While her shows always perform well with viewers, the “Diamonds” singer received criticism for including Johnny Depp as a surprise appearance.

Many fans felt it was hypocritical of RiRi to put Depp in the show after allegations of violence were made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Yet when former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michelle spoke on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez shooting incident the Fenty boss severed all ties with her.

Despite the backlash, Rihanna’s show still managed to trend on social media, with the positive feedback outweighing the negative.