‘Lil Steebie…Is Growing Up on Us’: Joseline Hernandez’s Video with Daughter Bonnie Bella Has Fans Gasping Over How Big She’s Gotten 

Former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez showed off her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan’s natural inches in a new Instagram video.

The 36-year-old uploaded a series of photos and videos into one post that showed fans how much Bonnie Bella has grown.

The youngster can be seen running her hands through her long hair while her mom’s boyfriend, music producer Robin “DJ Balistic Beats” Ingouma, hyped her up.

Joseline Hernadez’s photos of her daughter Bonnie Bella Jordan. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

The caption referred to an old video from the TV personality’s livestream where she and singer K. Michelle exchanged words via social media after K. Michelle criticized the way Hernandez did her daughter’s hair.

Hernandez then fired back at her former friend and brought up the fact that K. Michelle doesn’t take care of her son, Chase. In her video, Hernandez suggested, “If you a mama, and you ain’t got your baby and your mama got ya baby, then you not a mama.”



Seemingly mixing up her words, the Puerto Rican princess ended her rant by saying, “Your grandmama’s the baby.” The comical video has been used as a running meme throughout the years.

While a few fans understood the joke Hernandez made, the majority of fans in her comment section couldn’t take their focus off how much Bonnie Bella has grown. Many also pointed out her resemblance to her father, producer Stevie J.

“Looking just like Stevie J lmaooo.”

“Omg Bonnie Bella is growing up!!!! Too cute.”

“OMG she’s gotten so big.”

“Lil steebie she is growing up on us! With all that thick pretty hair.”

“Stevie J. and them strong ass genes!! She’s so precious and the hair is slated stiff where?”

Remember Bonnie Bella's birth? 🎀🍼 Stevie J (@hitmansteviej) looks back on the moment his beautiful baby girl came into the world. 😍 pic.twitter.com/LapjqL9jK1 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) August 16, 2020

Before Hernandez was in a relationship with Ingouma and Stevie J. embarked on a tumultuous relationship with singer Faith Evans, the two were an on-again, off-again item that shaped the “LHHATL” franchise.

Their relationship, which was documented in the first few seasons of “LHHATL,” started off with Stevie J helping Hernandez get her music career off the ground.

Despite Stevie J being in a full-blown relationship with Mimi Faust, things quickly heated up between him and Hernandez and the two began creeping with one another on the low.

Throughout their time as a couple on the show, the two went through physical fights with each other, abortions, fake engagements, and more before finally welcoming their baby girl into the world on Dec. 28, 2016.

Though they shared a baby together, the two decided to split in 2016, and in an interview with Wendy Williams, Hernandez gave a little insight as to why.

“He’s 15 years older than me, so he’s so controlling,” she shared. “So he just wants to have me like a little puppet master and I’m like, ‘No, I gotta go. Peace out.’”

Though their relationship came to a bitter end, it seems as if the former couple may have finally figured out how to co-parent their one child in a healthy manner.