‘How They Know it’s Real’: Rihanna Asked to Stop Wearing Fur In Letter from PETA, Organization Gifts Her a Luxury Faux Fur Coat

After the FCC got complaints about her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna is having to deal with new darts thrown her way. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) was more than displeased after seeing Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna sporting a floor-length fur coat earlier this month.

The animal rights organization sent a letter, obtained by TMZ, to the 35-year-old requesting that she help create a more kind world by not wearing fur. The PETA letter cited Rihanna’s status as a mother while noting the fur industry’s violent practices of tearing away minks, rabbits, and foxes from their parents.

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates her beauty brands fenty beauty and fenty skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“We saw photos of you going to dinner in what appears to be a real fur coat. As a mother, you know what it’s like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family,” read the letter. “Please understand that this desire — this instinct even — is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur.”

It continued, “The fur industry is so violent that it’s now illegal for designers to sell fur in California, and more brands than ever — including Chanel, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Valentino — have banned it. Won’t you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you’ll no longer wear fur?”

PETA also told the “Lift Me Up” singer that they were sending her a faux fur coat from Unreal Fur.

They asked and suggest she donate her real furs to a good cause by sending them to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria or other victims of war or natural disasters.

“You have so much-won’t you please spare animals who ask for nothing but to be left alone to live with their loved ones, free from the electrocutions, gassings, and beatings that are standard in the fur industry, and donate your furs to a good cause?” wrote the organization.

“We’re also sending along a beautiful faux fur coat from Unreal Fur to help you stay warm and fashionable while making the cruelty-free switch.”

Fans responded to the news on social media, and one fan wondered how PETA knew whether or not Rihanna’s fur was real or fake.

How they know it’s real tho? — Alexis Mejia (@wickedlust1989) February 25, 2023

“How they know it’s real tho?”

“She can afford her own coats Jesus.”

Another fan seemed surprised by PETA’s request, writing, “Never seen PETA come like this before.”

One fan questioned PETA’s suggestion that they send Rihanna’s real fur coats to natural disaster victims.

“This letter makes no sense. It basically says that Rihanna should t (sic) wear a fur coat cause she’s rich??? Either you don’t want people to wear animal skin or you don’t care. Bringing in unhoused doesn’t help your argument just makes it hypocritical.”

Rihanna has yet to respond to PETA’s request. But many are still discussing her performance at the Super Bowl LVIII, which received complaints for being too suggestive.

Up next, she will perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 12. The song from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is nominated for best original song and serves as Rihanna’s first Academy Award nomination.

The “Umbrella” singer performed a few of her hits while revealing she was expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky The couple and their 9-month-old son were recently featured on the cover of British Vogue.