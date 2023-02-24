‘The FCC Won’t Let Her Be?’: Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance Draws in 103 Complaints for Being Too Sexual

People are still talking about Rihanna‘s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, with word now coming that there have been 103 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

According to TMZ, the pregnant singer’s performance was too sexy for some viewers of the halftime show.

Many complained that RiRi’s show was overly sexualized, even comparing her performance to porn. The FCC is the U.S. government agency that regulates television broadcasting.

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

One viewer’s complaint asked where decency had gone. “I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it,” wrote the viewer from California. “Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?”

Another viewer complained, “She spread her a** cheeks at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times.”

Another viewer from Utah called the halftime show “indecent.”

“This year the halftime show was so indecent I had to turn off the TV because of the pornographic content.”

Others complained that the gestures of the 35-year-old singer’s dancers were “patently offensive and completely inappropriate for children.”

“I would bet my entire family fortune that it’s all caucus mountaineers,” noted one fan.

Another fan replied, “Y’all be mad at air these days.”

“For everyone being fully clothed and nobody touching, that’s kinda difficult,” added one person. “It’s like we’re back talking about Elvis hip swivels.”

“What show were they watching? I was watching a pregnant lady @rihanna do her thing for being pregnant. 103 people lmao,” said another. “So the FCC won’t let her be,” added another fan.

still thinking about rude boy performance at the superbowl…rihanna was insane for this pic.twitter.com/aioX4BxQuE — allure (new acc) (@allurequinn) February 17, 2023

Rihanna’s complaints were much fewer than previous Super Bowl halftime shows. The halftime show in 2020 with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez received more than 1,300 complaints. Janet Jackson’s halftime show with Justin Timberlake in 2004 received a whopping 540,000 complaints. Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast to millions reportedly after a wardrobe malfunction during the show.

While some may have had an issue with the “Lift Me Up” singer’s performance, it appears to have impressed many others because Rihanna’s song sales were boosted by 390 percent following the Super Bowl. Her music catalog also increased 140 percent in on-demand U.S. streams, according to CBS News.