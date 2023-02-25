‘That Song…I Produced with Mariah’: Nick Cannon Says Daughter Monroe Has ‘The Entertainment Bug’

Nick Cannon reacted to the TikTok video of his daughter with singer Mariah Carey going viral. The former couple’s 11-year-old daughter, Monroe Cannon, appeared in the video with her friend, North West, the daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Monroe and North are seen dancing in the TikTok video to Carey’s song, “It’s a Wrap.” As the girls pretend to sing along with the song, Carey and Kardashian suddenly appeared in the video in front of the girls, also lip-syncing to the song. The two girls pushed their mothers out of the frame before the video ends.

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 03: Nick Cannon arrives at NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 kickoff event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 3, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Cannon told “Entertainment Tonight” the video was “crazy,” “funny” and “epic.” He also noted Monroe’s connection with Carey. Cannon also shares Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan, with Carey.

“I loved it. To be honest, it was epic,” said Cannon. “My daughter has the entertainment bug… You can definitely see that connection with her and her mom. It’s beautiful, the fact that they get to have fun with each other… families are connecting in a different way than ever before.”

WE’RE LOVING ~ The playful mother-daughter music collaboration between @KimKardashian and @MariahCarey with their daughters North West and Monroe Cannon.



(📹 TikTok) #GlaziaNow pic.twitter.com/LUC9qjHjeo — GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 21, 2023

Cannon went on to add that he produced the 2009 hit with his ex-wife, which he said made the video “special.”

“That song that they were doing TikTok to is a song that I produced and worked on with Mariah,” he revealed. “So, even that made it special … It was a touching moment. It was shocking at first, but then it was awesome. I was like, ‘All right, I see what y’all are doing, going viral.'”

Cannon gave a tour of his office to the outlet, which he said was right next to his children’s nursery. “The Masked Singer” host also has 10 other children. The 42-year-old singer shares three children with model Brittany Bell — 5-month-old Rise, 2-year-old Powerful and 6-year-old Golden. He also has three children with Abby De La Rosa — 3-month-old Beautiful and 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion. The “Alone” singer also shares 2-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon also shared a son, Zen, who died when he was just f5 months old from a brain tumor.

Cannon also shares 7-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 5-month-old Onyx with LaNisha Cole and joked that the nursery fits “about 12” kids.

“I got the DJ set up, Twitch, you know, my massage chair, my guitar, all my books,” said Cannon. “And then of course right next to me you gotta have the kids. It’s the nursery.”