Fans Defend Janet Jackson After Justin Timberlake’s Former Manager Demands She Forgive the Singer for 2004 Super Bowl ‘Wardrobe Blunder’

Justin Timberlake‘s ex-manager wants Janet Jackson to practice what she preaches.

Late last month, Jackson took to her social media page where she shared some words of inspiration encouraging her fans to “always choose to heal, not to hurt,” and to forgive, not to despise.” Shortly afterward, Timberlake’s former manager Johnny Wright, who also used to manage Jackson, allegedly replied, “You should take this advice and apply it to your relationship with Justin,” according to screenshots captured and shared by the 54-year-old’s fans.

Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson perform during the half – time show at Super Bowl XXXVIII

Wright’s request for Jackson to forgive Timberlake came as a surprise to many, especially since it has been well documented that Jackson’s career took a massive hit following the infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime incident in which Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast on live television. Meanwhile, the “Cry Me a River” singer went on to perform at the 2018 halftime show.

While the “Control” singer didn’t publicly address Wright’s comment, her fans, however, were very vocal about the matter on social media. Many took to their platform to express their anger with Wright’s remarks, including one user who wrote, “I plan to take @JanetJackson’s advice and always choose love. For instance, I’d love to know what @JTimberlake’s manager was thinking when he accused Janet of not practicing what she preaches.” They added, “Since JT cares for and respects Janet and he’s sorry — really sorry — about those times.”

Another person commented, “Damita Jo got them Justin Timberlake and his manager pressed AF. Janet doesn’t need to repair her relationship with Justin. She owes him NOTHING. F*ck Justin.”

“Why should she forgive him? Her career was damaged. Not his. He can’t even own what he did. F–k him & his manager……,” a third expressed.

Wright did not address the statement he left on Jackson’s page, but Page Six reported that an unidentified source claimed that his former client was “completely unaware” of the interaction. That person told the media outlet, “Justin was not aware of his comment to her.” They added, “Johnny did this all on his own.”

In February 2021, the “In Time” star apologized to Jackson and his former girlfriend Britney Spears in a lengthy post “for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.” He added, “I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”