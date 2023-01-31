‘I Can See The Joy In His Life’: Chad Ochocinco Says He Fell In Love with Fiancée, ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado After First Date at McDonald’s

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson said that he fell in love with his fiancée, “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado, on their first date at McDonald’s. Johnson spilled the beans during an appearance on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, Jan. 30.

Rosado gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Serenity ‘Hurricane’ Paula Johnson, in January 2022. Johnson said that he was attracted to Rosado because of her work ethic, and noted that they both had humble beginnings. He also noted that many men are blinded only by physical attraction. “Anytime you meet somebody, what you meet is their representative. Every time.”

The former NFL star went on to tell Sharpe that his first date with Rosado was at the drive-thru at McDonald’s, and that’s how he knew she was the one because she began to order before he finished pulling up to the window.

“First date, we went to McDonald’s,” said Johnson. “She started ordering before I even pulled up to the thing …. Man, I was in love.”

Chad Ochocinco Johnson and fiancée, “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado. (Photo: @ochocinco/Instagram.)

When asked what he had been doing since his time as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, Johnson said he has been living life and concentrating on being a dad. Johnson retired in 2012.

“Currently? Living life,” he said. “Enjoying life. Doing some of the things I wasn’t able to do when I was playing. Being a full-time father. Being a dad. One of the dopest feelings in the world. I didn’t know what it actually felt like until the game was removed.”

Johnson went on to say that he enjoyed picking up his children from school and going to teacher’s conferences and dance recitals. Johnson has a total of eight children from multiple relationships.

Fans responded to the video and one left a comment referencing his brief marriage to “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada.

“‘I’m glad he’s in a better place because that Evelyn Lozada era was crazy,” wrote the fan. Other fans also spoke on the growth they noted they were hearing in Johnson.

“Shoutout to Ocho man,” replied one fan. “I can see the joy in his life when he’s speaking about being able to take care of his kids and be there full-time. That is a goal in life.”

“Man, watching this show gave me a whole different perspective of Ocho Cinco,” noted another fan. “I love his thinking, how grounded he is and just who he is as a person. I also have that same hat from H&M lol…much respect to Chad.”