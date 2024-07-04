Did Fat Joe and Friends Accidentally Reveal the Gender of Ashanti and Nelly’s Baby? See Pictures Inside

Ashanti and Nelly are preparing to welcome their first child after spinning the block nearly a decade after breaking up the first time.

The couple recently confirmed their pregnancy with a major announcement on Instagram, shocking many online after months of speculation. Although it’s still unclear exactly how far along she is, fans believe they know the sex of the baby already.

Fat Joe, Ashanti’s longtime industry friend, “brother” and “What’s Luv” collaborator, may have let the cat out of the bag.

Fat Joe and friends share photos from Nelly’s surprise baby shower for his wife, Ashanti, ahead of welcoming their first child. (Photos: @fatjoe/Instagram; ashanti/Instagram)

The Terror Squad leader, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, attended a surprise baby shower her fiancé and family put together in New York City. “Uncle Joe,” along with his wife, Lorena Cartagena, Rasheeda and Kirk Frost, as well as Ashanti’s sister, Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, her “momager” Tina Douglas, and dad were all in attendance.

On June 30, Joe shared a photo from the yellow-and-white themed celebration hosted by Dolce & Gabanna. In it, he and his wife are seen posing with Nelly, 49, who opted for a sleek all-black ensemble, while the 43-year-old mother-to-be dazzled in a gold-and-white paisley outfit that highlighted her baby bump.

But fans instantly began zooming in to notice a cream-colored baby dress hanging on a clothes rack in the background.

Immediately, those observers started to weigh in what many thought was a slip-up.

“That’s gonna be one pretty little girl,” one said, as another commented, “Oh damnit!!! I swore she was having a boy.”

A third comment read, “Love this for them let’s all pray they’re baby is healthy that’s what matters most.”

Others noticed there were boy and girl outfits all around the room, and even noted that LL Cool J’s wife, Simone Smith, posted from a different angle on her Instagram.

“I think it’s coincidence in this pic because LL wife posted with boy clothes behind her,” someone mentioned.

On Simone Smith’s Instagram, she posted pictures and videos from the celebration, including one image that featured a little boy’s polo shirt and suspenders on the rack.

The baby shower’s theme was yellow and white, with balloons designed to resemble clouds decorating the room. Smith even shared a video of the moment Ashanti got off the elevator and appeared genuinely shocked when she entered her own baby shower.

In April, Ashanti and Nelly announced their engagement and the news that they were expecting a baby. People magazine obtained documents stating that the couple had been married since December 27, 2023. The baby shower was a fitting celebration of their love and the new chapter they are embarking on together.

Based on the smiles and laughs in the room, it’s clear this little one is coming into the world well-loved.