Mo’Nique Shares That She Finished Taping Her Netflix Comedy Special Months After Settling Her Discrimination Lawsuit with Netflix: ‘Your Test Has Become Your Testimony’

Mo’Nique is officially returning to the small screens with a new Netflix comedy special.

The comedian recently revealed the news on her Instagram by sharing a photo with her husband, Sidney Hicks, posing outside the Rialto Center of the Arts in Atlanta, Georgia. This revelation comes months after Mo’Nique reached a settlement with Netflix.

Mo’Nique reveals she taped a Netflix comedy special months after settling a lawsuit with the streaming service. @therealmoworldwide/Instagram

In 2019, Mo’Nique filed a discrimination lawsuit against the company after receiving what she claimed was a “lowball” offer of $500,000 for a 2017 special. The Academy Award-winning actress sued the company for gender and racial bias and stated that white or male comedians received better offers than her.

Mo’Nique listed several examples in the court documents, such as Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer, and Chris Rock. News outlets reported that Schumer received $13 million for her special, while Chappelle and Rock earned $20 million for their shows.

In the lawsuit, Mo’Nique also accused Netflix of underpaying Black women. The entire case was eventually dismissed in June 2022. Although no additional details regarding the settlement were released to the general public, fans assumed Mo’Nique was paid a hefty check or given a special.

One of the assumptions seemingly was proved true on Nov. 1 after Mo’Nique shared that she finished the comedy special taping.

While revealing the name of the special, she said, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!!!!!!My sweet babies thanks to everyone that came out and celebrated this moment with us. MY NAME IS MO’NIQUE LIVE COMEDY TAPING COMING ON NETFLIX! WHAT A MOMENT!! I LOVE US 4REAL.”

As fans viewed the post, many expressed how happy they were for Mo’Nique, while others praised her for standing firm on her beliefs and prevailing.

“Love it I am SO happy for you! You deserve!!! I can’t wait to watch it.”

“Long time coming!!! Happy for you!!!”

“You stood firm queen THANK YOU for teaching us to know our worth.”

“Doing your thang! I love it, Mo! Love you!”

“I am so happy for you Monique. Your test has become your testimony and I am really looking forward to Netflix, chilling and LOL watching your special. Congrats sis!”

Among the praise, Mo’Nique’s friend Lee Daniels showed support by writing three red heart emojis in the comment section. Mo’Nique and Lee rekindled their friendship following a 13-year feud in April after the director publicly apologized to her. The pair beef’s started after Mo’Nique began describing herself as blackballed in Hollywood.