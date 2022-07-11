‘Baby Them Clappas is Giving Honey Bunz’: Angela Simmons’ Self-Care Clip Has Fans Salivating Over The Star’s Physique

Angela Simmons‘ body and other features became a topic of discussion after the 34-year-old showcased the self-care activity she participated in, in honor of her 10-day “health n healing” journey.

In the Instagram clip shared on July 10, Simmons, who rocked an orange bikini bottom and a hair towel, is seen lying on the ground as she preps for a body scrub at what appears to be a spa.

Angela Simmons’ self-care takes a turn after fans zoom in on the star’s body. Photo:@angelasimmons/Instagram

The video continues with a worker pouring and rubbing an unidentified product all over her body. Alongside the recording, the mother of one included a background track discussing an individual finding peace within themselves.

The track said, “She finally found peace inside the storm that is her soul, and it was no longer about someone coming to rescue her and saving her anymore. It was now all about her saving her own d–n self.”

Simmons also captioned the clip, “Day 6 of 10 Health n Healing I feel so free here #VeganBody #VeganCakes #ImMeNThatsFree #BodyScrub #FreshStart.”

As Simmons’ video circulated online, many bypassed the original reason the star shared the post and solely discussed her body and butt.

“Natural bodies just hit different”

“That cake glistening.”

“Baby them Clappas is giving Honey Bunz, Sis is Fine Fine.”

“We love to see natural women.”

“IN CASE YALL FORGOT WHAT REAL THICK BEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMEN BODY LOOKs LIKE!! I love her so much!! I feel seen!”

Among the previous responses, others weren’t so impressed by Simmons’ video. A few individuals called Simmons out and claimed the main reason why she shared the recording was because she was seeking attention.

One wrote, “Angela come off so thirsty now.” Another said, “Smh girl you grew up in a two-parent household to be so thirsty for attention.” A third user posted, “She’s a pretty girl. But does the absolute MOST. Girl enjoy your massage why do you feel the need to film everything…”