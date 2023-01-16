‘Gotti Said Aht Aht, You My Lady Now #Classy’: Angela Simmons’ Pics Has Fans Thinking Yo Gotti Is Behind Her New Chic Style

Angela Simmons has been rocking some classy ‘fits lately, and fans think her boyfriend Yo Gotti has something to do with it.

The Pastry shoe apparel co-owner uploaded two photos showing her in a black-and-white “Clueless”-like, two-piece set, posing in white boots with two gold accents on the sides.

“Let’s GO missing 🛩❤️” Simmons wrote for her caption.

@AngelaSimmons/Instagram

Fans seemed to have believed that the 35-year-old’s recent outfit choices are linked it to her relationship with Gotti.

@YoGotti/Instagram

“You starting to glow and have more swag, Gotti! [thumbs up emoji] [check mark emoji]”

“Gotti said aht aht, you my lady now #classy”



“Someone can bring out the best in you [heart eyes] [eyes]”

Though Simmons is receiving notice for her new looks, her previous outfit choices have raised questions for fans.

One of Simmons’ most unique outfits was a ‘fit she chose to wear back in August during a video where she lip-synced Beyoncé’s popular hit “Cuff It” from her newest album, “RENAISSANCE.”

In the video, Simmons could be seen wearing a long-sleeved white and red crop top, denim booty shorts, a green baseball cap matched with her green fanny pack and a pair of yellow Hunter rain boots.

Angela Simmons in a now-deleted Insta post (Pictured: @angelasimmons/Instagram)

This ensemble sparked a debate in her comments section between individuals who wanted to know where her inspiration for an outfit like that came from and those who demanded people leave her alone and just enjoy her video.

Now, it seems as if the only debate in her comments section revolve around whether her upgraded fashion sense comes from her own interest or if it’s a part of Gotti’s influence.

Simmons and Gotti confirmed their romantic relationship just as the new year approached. Simmons archived all of her photos before they made their relationship Instagram official and her three photos since are all photos of her stunting in either an elegant dress or an elegant skirt set.

Though it’s not a fact if Simmons’ being with Gotti made her up her fashion sense, she definitely has been stepping on necks with her outfits more frequently since their relationship became public.