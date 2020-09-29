‘I’m Done’: Gizelle Bryant’s Father Gets Caught on a Hot Mic Expressing His True Feelings About Her Ex-Husband-Turned-Boyfriend Jamal Bryant

Gizelle Bryant may be enjoying her reconciliation with her ex-husband and current boyfriend, Jamal Bryant, but her father, Curtis Graves, isn’t here for their newly rekindled relationship.

As previously reported, when Gizelle first revealed that she and Jamal were giving their relationship another try, her three daughters, Adore, Grace, and Angel, disapproved. It appears that Gizelle’s father has now joined them in the displeasure. On the Sunday, Sept. 27, episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Curtis accidentally let his feelings about Jamal be loud and clear.

Gizelle Bryant’s (R) father reveals his true feelings about her ex-husband Jamal Bryant (L). (@gizellebryant/Instagram)

During the scene, Gizelle brought her visibly unenthusiastic father to speak to Jamal during the relaunch of their daughter’s restaurant that Jamal purchased for them. Curtis has shared with his daughter that his main concern was that she and the children were happy and safe with whatever decision they made. However, when he spoke to producers, off-camera but still wearing a mic, he voiced his genuine opinions on the matter.

The camera then switched to Gizelle’s confessional, where she said, “This is the first time that my dad has been able to see what our new family unit looks like.” She added, “He’s being supportive, and this really means the world to me. It really does.”

Then at the table with Jamal and her father, Gizelle said to her boyfriend, “I talked to my dad yesterday; he says he wants us to be happy.”

The two men exchanged words, and Jamal thanked Curtis, admitting that his approval meant a lot to him, to which Gizelle’s father replied, “I want you to be happy. Bottom line.” “Well, this is great,” Jamal said, shortly after Curtis excused himself to go to the restroom.

Back at the table, Gizelle said to Jamal, “I thought you were going to ask my dad my hand in marriage,” to which Jamal replied, “No. I think we’ve got some rivers to cross.”

The camera then panned away, and you could hear Gizelle’s father, who was then talking to the camera crew. “I think you can take the mic off of me. I think I’m done,” Curtis said. “This is not a good move for her. You know this guy’s got six, seven baby mamas. You know? Do you want to deal with that again? No! As a father, you think twice about that kind of stuff. I’m done.”

It’s uncertain whether Gizelle’s father will come around to the idea of his daughter and former son-in-law dating again, but you can check out the whole incident play out below.