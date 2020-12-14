‘How Phaedra Read Kenya’: ‘RHOP’ Fans React to Monique Samuel’s Shocking Allegations About Gizelle Bryant’s Relationship on the Reunion

Part one of the season five reunion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” started with a bang, which left one usually chatty cast member at a loss for words.

During the Sunday, Dec. 13 episode of the Bravo reality show, Monique Samuels brought a special guest with her — a highly organized book full of “receipts.”

(L-R)Monique Samuels, Gizelle Bryant. Photo: @mrsmoniquesamuels/instagram, @gizellebryant/instagram

Among the color-coded binder’s tabs were shocking allegations about Gizelle Bryant‘s relationship with her ex-husband and now boyfriend, Pastor Jamal Bryant.

Midway through the episode, host Andy Cohen questioned Gizelle about the status of her relationship with Jamal and how difficult things must be for them during the pandemic. Jamal lives in Georgia, while Gizelle and their three daughters live in Maryland.

Monique, who stayed relatively quiet during the reunion, accused Jamal of being with another woman. Karen Huger chimed in, stating she heard that the two were no longer together and were instead “pretending” to be together as part of Gizelle’s storyline. The mother of three denied those claims, saying, “Jamal and I have been through a lot.” She added, “There’s a lot that people say.”

It was then that the creator of the “Not For Lazy Moms” website and podcast dropped the shocking bombshell. “But when ya’ll were announcing that ya’ll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn’t true,” Monique revealed. When asked how sure she was of her statement, Monique explained that Jamal’s alleged girlfriend reached out to her and sent her screenshots and “pictures of her in his bed and everything else.”

She added, “He’s definitely been talking to another woman, and if you’d like to see them, I got them in my little receipt book,” as she flipped through her book of secrets. Gizelle responded that she didn’t “have any reaction to that.”

Monique went as far as reading Jamal’s cell phone number out loud to the group, confirming that the messages she received were real. Gizelle confirmed the number as well, but still denied her co-star’s claims.

Viewers were dumbfounded and took to social media with their reactions. Many believed Gizelle was well deserving of her “ether” moment. One Twitter user wrote, “I have ZERO sympathy for Gizelle. She ALWAYS has something to say about someone else’s relationship, and specifically Monique claiming she was sleeping with her trainer, what’s good for the goose is good for the gander #RHOP.”

I have ZERO sympathy for Gizelle, she ALWAYS has something to say about someone else's relationship, and specifically Monique claiming she was sleeping with her trainer, what's good for the goose is good for the gander #RHOP pic.twitter.com/n9jNyLBxL1 — Tayler Gang (@Taylergang08) December 14, 2020

Another person commented, “Man I don’t think even God would read me on Judgement day the way Karen and Monique read Gizelle to filth #RHOP.”

Man I don’t think even God would read me on Judgement day the way Karen and Monique read Gizelle to filth #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XVREOm1sC4 — Mihrimah BLACK LIVES MATTER | (@Mihrimah_FS) December 14, 2020

“watching monique read those receipts reminded me SO much of how phaedra read kenya” a third wrote who was referring to “RHOA” season 6 reunion. They added, “Monique did the one thing no one has ever been able to do and that’s shut gizelle up.”

watching monique read those receipts reminded me SO much of how phaedra read kenya to pieces. #RHOP — tay (@_tayel0r) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, other people called Monique’s actions excessive, especially after Gizelle expressed that her young children also watched the show. “Monique has held in a lot of frustration with Gizelle’s bullying …and she let it all out on the wrong people…AGAIN. she should have addressed Gizelle’s behavior directly not seek revenge by airing out the father of Gizelle’s children #RHOP,” a user wrote.