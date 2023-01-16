‘Oh Snap That’s Logan?’: Tamar Braxton’s Family Pic Celebrating Mom Derails When Fans Focus on Son Logan Looking Like His Father, Vince Herbert

Matriarch of the Braxton family, Ms. Evelyn Braxton, celebrated her 75th birthday with a dinner with some of her daughters and grandchildren. Award-winning songstress and reality star Tamar Braxton took to social media to share photos from the occasion with her fans.

The Grammy-nominated “Love and War” chart topper posted on Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 15, that she and her sisters connected for their mom’s platinum birthday.

She captioned, “Shout out to itowandabraxton and @trinabraxton1 for putting together an incredible, unforgettable afternoon for mommie!! Everything was amazing and beautiful and the food was SLAMMING!! Y’all @trinabraxton1 oxtails are better than yours AND mine. I love y’all! So blessed to be apart of such an amazing group of women.”

The three sisters were dressed to the nines, with their mother donning a yellow feathered hat. The two grands also inherited their own sense of style, sporting classic rock-star ‘fits.

At the end of her post, baby sister Tamar shouted out her deceased older sister, Traci, who recently transitioned, saying, “We miss you sooo much Tray Ray.”

(L to R) Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton, Towanda’s daughter, Brooke Carter, Evelyn Braxton, Tamar Braxton, and her son, Logan, in the front. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram.

Evelyn was one of the first to hop in the comments writing, “I Love you guys soo much! Truly made my day special. Thank you. Look at God.”

While almost 140,000 of her 5.6 million followers loved the family moment, many were stuck on the young man in the flick: Logan, Tamar’s son with Vince Herbert.

One person commented, “Logan ate all y’all up.”

Another just marveled in disbelief, adding she watched the child grow up right before her eyes on their hit show, “Braxton Family Values,” and its spinoff series, “Tamar & Vince.”

She wrote, “Y’all are STUNNING! But who gave Logan permission to grow up so quickly. I feel like I was just watching him be born on the birth special of Tamar & Vince. He’s his daddy’s spitting image.”

Someone else said, “OMG he is such a big boy now,” as one more asked, “Oh snap that’s logan?”

Folks were surprised at how closely he resembles his father, the executive producer of the show and Tamar’s former manager, writing, “Logan know he his daddy son lol. Looking just like him lol.”

Many said he looks like he is about to take his dad’s job, including one who said, “He’s ready to produce!”

Tamar and Vince taking Logan to his first day of school. He started 1st grade today! pic.twitter.com/AT8vsrHjZ8 — Tamar Access (@TamarAccess) August 28, 2019

Logan Vincent Herbert is a few months shy of his first double-digit birthday; he is set to turn 10 in June. His mature size and look have been turning heads for some time. Just last fall, while performing on the “R&B Music Experience Tour” with other musical artists such as Tevin Campbell, Monica, and many more, Tamar posted a black-and-white image that showed her walking next to the 9-year-old. People lost their minds about seeing him then.

“My cuz Logan looking fresh as always!”

“Man Logan got so dang big”

Fans who love Braxton’s relationship with her only son wrote how protective he seems of his mother from the looks of the photo.

“Logan looks like a bodyguard, he gonna protect his mama! Love you Tamar”

“Not Logan looking like head of security lol”

“Logan the tour manager!”

Seems like Logan may have a little fan club building. But don’t expect to see him basking in all of this fan love online. His mom is lovingly protecting him from all that his celebrity life can bring and has not set up his own Instagram page. Until then, fans will have to wait for the next Logan chance sighting to see him grow.