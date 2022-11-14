‘These Dudes Out Here Are for Everybody’: Tamar Braxton Reveals She Is Single Following Her Alleged Engagement to Atlanta Businessman

Over the summer, Tamar Braxton‘s dating life became a topic of conversation after the singer was spotted hand-in-hand with Jermey Robinson at a surprise birthday party for the Atlanta businessman.

On Aug. 18, Braxton would spark engagement rumors immediately following a beauty post on her Instagram page. Alongside the image, the 45-year-old featured lyrics to Rasheeda’s “Marry Me” track as her caption. Braxton wrote, “Put it on him make ’em wanna marry me.”

Tamar Braxton Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Although Braxton has never publicly disclosed any details regarding her alleged relationship with Robinson in the past, except to express that she is actively dating, the mother of one, on Nov. 13, gave her fans insight into her mindset when looking for a significant other.

During the Ultimate Women’s Expo in Atlanta, Georgia, when asked about the difficulties of dating and if she is involved with anyone, Braxton shared that one of her greatest challenges while dating in Atlanta is finding out that “these dudes out here is for everybody.”

The “All the Way Home” songstress explained why she is only involved with herself while dismissing the previous rumors regarding her dating life. “I’m involved with myself because these dudes out here is for everybody. I had to really pick that up, especially moving back to Atlanta; I didn’t know these guys were so communal. Somebody could have told me that.”

Tamar Braxton denies ever confirming her relationship status after social media blog The Shade Room reported that the singer was single. Photo:@theshaderoom/Instagram

Toward the end of her statement, Braxton added that although some women are taught to accept those particular situations, which included sharing a man, she revealed that is something she is not interested in doing.

She said, “I think it’s because us as women we have learned to accept things we should not accept and we are not comfortable with being by ourselves. I think once we accept ourselves in our own skin the right person is going to show themselves to us because I’m not interested in sharing your man with me. That’s never going to work.”

As The Shade Room shared the clip on its Instagram page with the caption suggesting that Braxton claimed she was single, the “Love & War” vocalist took to the comments section to deny those allegations.

The caption read, “Oop! #TamarBraxton says she’s involved with herself after reportedly being engaged to #JeremyRobinson.” Braxton responded by promoting her reality series “The Surreal Life” and writing, “Ion know what y’all talmbout… i never said anything about a relationship… but check me out in my new #1 show #thesurreallife tomorrow on @vh1.”

This isn’t the first time Braxton vaguely discussed her dating life. In September, during a guest appearance on “Dish Nation,” the reality star shared that although she is enjoying her time “in the streets,” her social media DMs are dry.

She said, “No, my DM’s are dry, but Tamar is definitely in the streets. Okay, Tamar Street Braxton.” When asked if Braxton was casually hooking up with anyone, the 45-year-old said, “I’m just going outside having fun.”

Since then, no additional details about Braxton and Robinson’s alleged relationship have been revealed to the general public.