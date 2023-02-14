‘What Made Her Think That Bulls—t Was Ok?’: Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Woman Who Later Says She ‘Didn’t Mean to Touch’ His Ass, But Fans Are Not Buying It

Rapper Busta Rhymes was groped by a woman while walking through an airport in Las Vegas in a video shared on Feb. 14. The woman touched the “Dangerous” artist’s butt without his permission as he walked with his entourage.

The 50-year-old — whose legal name is Trevor George Smith Jr. — was making his way through the airport with several of his entourage surrounding him when a woman suddenly snuck up behind him and grabbed his butt. Smith swiftly turned around and threw his what appeared to be a water bottle at the woman.

Busta Rhymes. (Photo: @bustarhymes/Instagram.)

Video footage of the incident has been shared all over social media with fans, who commented on the matter. “Busta was not feeling that had to throw the drink on her.. I don’t blame him,” said DJ Kameron Bennett on Twitter.

Several more left comments under the video upon seeing the woman groping the “Shaft” actor and many believed Smith should press charges against the woman for grabbing him from behind.

“Assault!! Press charges on her, because if he had done that to her,” wrote one fan. “We all know that she would.”

“Yep…. had he done that to her… the narrative would have been different.,” replied another fan.

Other fans had a more humorous take on Busta’s airport incident.

The woman in question was later identified as Nikita Mathis. Mathis told The Shade Room that Smith had given a speech at the Las Vegas Magic Apparel Trade Show on Monday evening. She said that groping Smith was a mistake and that she shouldn’t have touched him.

“I didn’t mean to touch his behind honestly I was just happy to meet him and wanted a pic been a long-time fan I admit I shouldn’t have touched him at all but he’s BUSTA,” she told the outlet. “I felt like I could possibly get a pic.”

One fan said that they didn’t blame Smith for throwing his drink at the woman and aptly noted that she had no right to touch him. “I don’t blame him,” replied another fan. “Just because you purchased his music, doesn’t mean you bought him too.” A third said, “What made her think that bullshit was ok? his actions were valid.”

This is not the first time Busta has been groped by a fan. Back in August during a concert, he smacked a woman’s hand away after she tried to touch him, issuing a warning to her boyfriend in the audience.

“Stop the music,” he said. “Back up, back up. I dropped my ring down here. Hey, shorty, you with your man, right? That’s your girl? What kinda s— you on letting her continue to grab me up. I’m a grown man. I’ll f—k your girl, bro. I don’t wanna f—k your girl. I got a good one at home. This is a weird thing. Weird times. She touched me and s—t… She might do some police s—t. I’m not with it.”