Nick Cannon, whose real name is Nicholas Scott Cannon was born on Oct. 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. He was raised by his paternal grandparents after his parents divorced and moved around several different states. From an early age, Nick Cannon discovered he had a talent for comedy

With an estimated net worth of $20 million (according to Celebrity Net worth), Nick Cannon got where he is via a career as a television producer, talk show host, actor, rapper, and comedian. Cannon welcomed his most recent child in December, growing his family to a total of 12 children.

Cannon graduated from Monte Vista High School in suburban San Diego in 1998. He started his career after joining the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show “All That,” which he starred from 1998 to 2000. Highlight moments in Nick Cannon’s career include creating, starring, and executing producing his own sketch comedy show, “Wild ‘N Out,” on MTV, which debuted in 2005 and has been running for more than 18 seasons. Other hosting jobs include shows like the “Nick Cannon Show,” “Lip Sync Battle,” “America’s Got Talent,” “The Masked Singer” and “Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.” Cannon has appeared in comedy venues like The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

In 2016, Nick Cannon enrolled at Howard University. Cannon graduated in 2020 from Howard University with a bachelor of science in criminology and administration of justice while minoring in Africana studies.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth

Nick Cannon’s net worth is $20 million, Celebrity Net Worth reports. Cannon made his fortune through his various television hosting duties including “The Masked Singer” where Cannon earns $5 million every year. Cannon also earns an income from hosting appearances on shows like “The Nick Cannon Show,” “Wild ‘N Out,” “Lip Sync Battle” and “Shorties.”

Nick Cannon brings additional earnings from his acting roles in movies like ““Drumline,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Roll Bounce.” Cannon’s self-titled debut album, “Nick Cannon” launched his music career in 2003. In 2014, Nick cannon released the “White People Party Music” album.

In 2007, he became the television chairman of the TeenNick channel 2009 for Nickelodeon. He then created “Incredible Crew,” which had six teenagers as cast. and later released his self-titled album as a rapper called Gigolo in collaboration with singer R. Kelly.

Cannon also hosted his own talk show on Fox, “Nick Cannon,” from 2021 to 2022. After divorcing singer Mariah Carey in 2016, Nick Cannon reportedly brought in $2.7 million in 2014, while Carey made $6.3 million. Due to the lengthy divorce, Cannon was ordered to pay child support fees amounting to at least $5,000 per month in a trust for his and Carey’s children: fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016.

Nick Cannon’s Earnings On Screen

THE MASKED SINGER: L-R: Host Nick Cannon and Armadillo in THE MASKED SINGER episode airing Wed. March 30 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (Photo by FOX via Getty Images)

How much did Nick Cannon make from ‘America’s Got Talent’?

In 2009, Nick Cannon replaced host Regis Philbin on “America’s Got Talent.” Canon hosted the American television show from 2009 to 2016. Cannon earned $70,000 per episode. In total, Nick Cannon was paid between $1,820,000 to $2,240,000 per season of the show, depending on the number of episodes aired.

Leaving ‘America’s Got Talent’

PASADENA, CA – MARCH 03: Nick Cannon arrives at NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 kickoff event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on March 3, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

In 2017, Nick Cannon announced his departure from “America’s Got Talent,” citing creative differences with the NBC network TV executives. In a viral Facebook post that year, Cannon claimed he left “America’s Got Talent” before season 12 after executives at NBC allegedly threatened to fire him over a racial joke he made in a Showtime stand-up special, “Stand Up, Don’t Shoot.”

“I was to be punished for a joke. This has weighed heavy on my spirit,” he wrote on Facebook. “I find myself in a dark place having to make a decision that I wish I didn’t have to, but as a man, an artist, and a voice for my community I will not be silenced, controlled or treated like a piece of property. There is no amount of money worth my dignity or my integrity.”

Tyra Banks replaced Nick Cannon as the host of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. In 2020, Nick was fired from Viacom CBS after interviewing rapper Professor Griff, who made anti-Semitic comments on the podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

Nick Cannon’s Earnings from “The Masked Singer”

Nick Cannon hosted the United States version of “The Masked Singer” since season one in 2019. Cannon makes $5 million per season for the show. Cosmopolitan estimated that other judges on the U.S. version of “The Masked Singer” made between $1.25 million to $2.5 million, depending on how many seasons they’ve been a judge.

Nick has also spoken about the success of the show and why he joined the program. “It’s the spectacular costumes. It’s the fun and being able to be a little risque and cheeky with the format without taking itself too seriously. I’ve hosted so many things, and some of those can just be paint-by-number, read-the-teleprompter type of jobs. I’m a person where I don’t really like having jobs. I like having fun,” he said.

Nick Cannon Net Worth: His Music Career

Alongside a successful career in TV entertainment and stand up comedy, Nick Cannon also achieved success in music. The American entrepreneur was also a member of the rap group Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad. Though short-lived, the rap group opened for the likes of Will Smith, LFO and Montell Jordan.

In 2005, Nick began his own record label called Can I Ball Records. His self-titled debut studio album was released in 2003 and reached No. 15 on the US R&B chart. After dissolving Can I Ball Records, Nick formed a new record label called N’Credible Entertainment.

Under the label, the San Diego Native released several songs including two singles in December 2011 and the mixtape “Child of the Corn.” Other singles by the entertainer include “Me Sexy” released in July 2013 and “Looking for a Dream,” featuring Afrojack. His second album “White People Party Music” was released in 2014.

In December 2019, Nick recorded a diss track about rapper Eminem, “The Invitation,” After Eminem tweeted in response, Cannon recorded a second diss track that day.

Nick Cannon Net Worth: On the Silver Screen

In 2002, Nick Cannon made an appearance in “Men in Black II.” Following his silver screen debut, Nick has appeared in “Drumline,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” “Shall We Dance,” “Roll Bounce,” and 2006’s “Bobby.”

Nick was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2007 for his role in “Bobby.” The actor was also honored with the Breakthrough Actor of the Year award at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance. In 2015, Nick starred in Spike Lee’s “Chi .”

Nick Cannon and Activism

Despite accruing an impressive net worth, the actor, stand-up comedian, and entertainer also runs his own charity called the Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation, where Cannon supports other organizations like Feeding America, Boys and Girls Club, Toys for Tots, and Stomp Out Bullying. Nick also works with the platform Do Something, which encourages teenagers to find and develop their passions and contribute to their community.

Cannon is a member of the board of directors of New York’s St. Mary’s Hospital. Since 2011, he has served as a celebrity spokesperson for the annual food drive organized by The National Association of Letter Carriers.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: (L-R) Mariah Carey, Monroe Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon and Nick Cannon during at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/KCA2017/WireImage)

In 2008, Nick Cannon married singer Mariah Carey. At the time, rumors were circulating and two were spotted at Mariah Carey’s private estate on Windermere Island in The Bahamas. Carey has an estimated net worth of $500 million.

Before getting married Cannon and Carey signed a prenup agreement. The couple celebrated their third anniversary with another milestone – becoming parents to a baby girl and boy, twins Moroccan and Monroe. The couple was married from 2008 to 2016.

Their divorce settlement also granted Nick the title of Mariah’s 2012 Ferrari.

A few years later, in 2020, Mariah released her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah.” In the book, she revealed that her relationship with Nick could have worked out if it wasn’t for their “egos.”

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did),″ she wrote. ″It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work.″

How Many Kids Does Nick Cannon Have?

Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby

In 2011, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey welcomed two kids Monroe and Moroccan Scott. After divorcing Carey in 2016, Nick Cannon had a third child with model Brittany Bell, the two welcomed a son Golden Sagon and a fourth child, a daughter named Powerful Queen in 2017. In December 2020, the entertainer welcomed his fifth and sixth, Zian Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in 2021 with model Abby De La Rosa.

Not long after, model Alyssa Scott announced she was having Nick’s seventh child, Zen Cannon, born in June 2021. Tragically, Zen died in December 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer and a subsequent tumor. To mark Zen’s death from brain cancer, Nick and model Alyssa Scott created Zen’s Light foundation with the goal of helping to find a cure for pediatric cancer.

This past summer in July 2022, Nick’s eighth child, son Legendary Love, was born to model Bre Tiesi. Cannon confirmed he was expecting baby No. 8 on an episode of his self-titled showin January 2022. “Everyone knows I have a lot of children. It’s never a competition. Each one is special,” he said. Nick’s ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice Cole, was born to model LaNisha Cole in September of 2022.

Nick had another child, his 10th, son Rise Messiah, with model Brittany Bell. Nick and Brittany Bell’s child was born in September 2022. His 11th child, daughter Beautiful Day was born in November 2022 with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick’s most recent child, his 12th, daughter Halo Marie was born in December 2022 with Alyssa Scott.

When asked about his ever-expanding family, Nick told People in May 2022 that he finds comfort in his children. “Every day I just wake up excited as a father. I’m so excited about all my kids. Constantly, from every aspect of it. From them getting citizen of the month awards in the first grade to the birth of the new ones,” he said

How much does Nick Cannon pay in Child Support?

In 2016 when Nick and Carey divorced, Nick was ordered to pay at least $5,000 per month in a trust for his and Carey’s children, Monroe and Moroccan. After Carey, Nick Cannon had several other relationships with different women and today has a total of 12 children.

In an interview with The Neighborhood Talk in November 2022, Cannon revealed that he pays more than $3 million each year in child support to provide for his kids.

“I definitely spend a lot more than [$3 million] on my children annually,” he said. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

How Involved is Nick in his Children’s Lives?

In June 2022, Nick told Men’s Health he believes he’s more “engaged” in all of his children’s lives than the “average” parent is with their kids.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he said. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued, “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”