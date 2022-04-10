‘That’s a Grown Woman Swirl’: Fans Call for Serena Williams to Appear on ‘P-Valley’ After She Shows Off Pole Dancing Skills

Serena Williams posted a video on Instagram on April 8, and now her fans want her to appear on P-Valley after bearing witness to her sexy dance moves. Williams brought the table to “It’s Given” by Latto.

Serena Williams shows her moves on Instagram. @serenawilliams / Instagram

Williams rocked an off-the-shoulder black dress with a pair of high-heeled ankle boots as she danced in the video posted to Instagram. The four-time Olympic gold medalist captioned the post. “Bring the table to the table.”

“That’s that grown woman swirl… Yes Serena…” noted one fan. “Y’all see how she’s fully dressed and STILL killin’ it?!”

One fan replied that Williams should make an appearance on the Starz television program “P-Valley” due to her sexy moves. “Serena on P Valley Please!”

Another fan also thought Williams’ skills would benefit a dance pole. “That pole work tho!!! [eyes empoji] We see Yu sis.”

“So this what you be doing when you not swinging the hell out that racket,” joked another fan. “The vibes are unmatched.”

“She just get badder by the day bro,” replied another fan. “Get it Sis!! And the caption!!!”

“Serena been on one lately AND WE LOVE IT,” replied one. “It’s giving, hunnay!”