‘I Didn’t Realise How Tiny He Was’: Jonah Hill Looks ‘Ill’ In New Photos That Have Fans Wondering What’s Really Going On

Jonah Hill is back and several pounds lighter.

The comedic actor, who’s been in the business for over 20 years, looks like a whole new person than when he first emerged onto the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s. Three years after his last film, “You People,” Hill returns with an even slimmer look that’s drawing concern online.

Jonah Hill seemingly lost even more weight during recent red carpet appearance. (Photo: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/AFP via Getty Images)

‘I KNEW This S–t Looked Off’: Fans Are Shocked That Lauren London and Jonah Hill’s Final Kiss in ‘You People’ Was All CGI

While promoting his upcoming Apple TV film, “Outcome,” Hill joined his costars Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer on a red carpet for Apple TV’s press day in Los Angeles, and his shocking weight transformation took center stage.

Standing between Reeves and Diaz, with Bomer on the end, 42-year-old Hill smiled and posed for the camera in his casual attire.

Opting for more of a comfortable outfit than a stylish one, he came wearing a long sleeved black shirt, and baggy denim shorts with leather shoes. He gave the look a pop of color by adding a pair of red glasses.

📸 Matt Bomer with Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, and Cameron Diaz at the Apple TV Press Day (February 03, 2026) #MattBomer pic.twitter.com/KviJxL88az — MattBomerFan.com (@MattBomerFan) February 4, 2026

The loose-fitted clothes made Hill look extremely thin to some fans, and they could not ignore his size. One person commenting at the Daily Mail on both Hill and Diaz wrote, “I didnt realise how tiny he was. Cameron…wow. she looks amazing.”

A couple of people commented on his baggy clothes. One person said, “He looks awful. He needs clothes that fit,” and another wrote, “He could have bought some new clothes to match his weight loss!”

Someone else who seemed concerned wrote, “I’m glad he lost the weight but he looks gaunt and overwhelmed in his outfit and beard.” Another said, “Nope. He looks ill.”

In comparison to his red carpet look, his appearance is even more drastic in “Outcome,” which he not only starred in but also wrote and produced. His character in the movie adopts a bald head and a gray beard. He rocked a close-cut hairstyle back in 2018 and 2023, a huge contrast to his brown, fluffy curls in his early days of acting.

In many of his early roles, Hill was typecast as the funny, goofy, and overweight friend. He was at his heaviest at 280 pounds before starting his weight-loss journey in 2011, when he lost 40 pounds.

For years, the “Superbad” star been vocal about how being plus-size impacted him.

In 2022, he spoke with therapist Phil Stutz in the Netflix documentary “Stutz” about the mental toll his weight took on him.

“I just had no healthy self-esteem,” he told Stutz. “Having grown up overweight was something that sounds like not a big deal…but for me personally, it intensely f-cked me up.”

Hill added, “I thought if I got successful, they wouldn’t see [my weight]. And then I did, and all people did was just say more of that. And it hurt … and that still resides in me in a way that comes up.”

After the 40-pound weight loss, it’s not clear how much he’s shed since then, but the journey hasn’t been completely steady. He regained some of the weight for his 2016 role in “War Dogs” and dropped it again around the next year into 2018. In 2021, he was once packing on some weight, but slimmed right back down in 2022 and has stayed slim since.