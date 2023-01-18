‘Lauren London Looks So Gooood’: Lauren London Turns Heads at Premiere in Pink Mini Dress, Fans Say Nipsey Hussle Would Be Proud

Lauren London is back on the Hollywood scene to promote her role in the new Netflix film “You People.” The 43-year-old actress has been rather quiet on Instagram since last November and hasn’t done an interview since July 2022. But fans enjoyed seeing her strut on the red, I mean, black carpet during a premiere event for the Kenya Barris-directed movie being released on Jan. 27.

According to footage on her Instagram, London was accompanied by her co-stars Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny. Her post featured photos on the black carpet, starting with a paparazzi video of London, who wore a velvet pink long-sleeved mini Zebra-print dress. Her ensemble was paired with matching pink strappy heels.

“#YouPeople premiere,” she wrote in the caption. “Honored…Grateful…This movie is really fu#king funny Jan.27. @netflix.”

Lauren London attends a premiere event for Netflix’s new film “You People.” @laurenlondon/Instagram

The compliments began pouring in from fans and friends in the comments, including singer Cassie, who said, “Wow sis!! #1 congratulations, and 2 you are glowing. I’m so proud of you for being you. I love you.”

Many went onto compliment her beauty, her body, and her acting in “You People,” where she portrays Amira Mohammed, a Black woman who brings her white fiancé to meet her family.

“Body bodying.

“London Wow, you look stunning.”

“Lauren London looks so gooood.”

“You look sooooooooo GOOD congratulations Queen.”

“You just gave everybody on Instagram an energy cleanse, healed back pain, and set all those who were energetically-captive free. You are alchemy, sis.”

“Yes Ms. Lauren London! Served it. On the carpet and in this film. So so good sis.”

This marks London’s first return to acting since 2021’s “Without Remorse” and “True Story.” A handful brought up her strength and ability to continue moving forward following the loss of her longtime partner Nipsey Hussle. The 33-year-old rapper was gunned down on March 31, 2019, outside of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Los Angeles.

“Nip is super proud off you as if you didn’t know that already,” said one individual, while another shared a quote from London’s tear-jerking speech at Hussle’s funeral.

“The game will test you but never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you, and what’s in you, they can never take away.’ Let’s Go!”

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle appreciation post 💜 pic.twitter.com/QoiYS8WvNL — Mychal (@mychal3ts) February 10, 2021

London dated Nipsey Hussle from 2013 until his untimely death. They shared a blended family, which included their now-6-year-old son, Kross, Nip’s 14-year-old daughter, Emani, and London’s 13-year-old son, Kameron, with rapper Lil Wayne.