‘He Looks Terrible’: Jonah Hill’s Dramatically ‘Gaunt’ Face and Slimmer Figure in New Photos Have Fans Saying His Weight Loss Reached a Whole New Level

Jonah Hill, the round-faced breakout star from “Superbad” has completely reinvented himself — and the actor’s latest look has fans doing a double-take.

Once known for his comedic charm and boyish grin, the actor now sports a dramatically different figure, sparking debate online after new photos surfaced from the set of his upcoming film “Cut Off.”

After spotting Hill on set, fans were shocked by his nearly unrecognizable appearance, so drastically different that many could hardly believe their eyes.

Jonah Hill’s dramatic weight loss on the set of his new film “Cut Off” has sparked intense online debate about his health and transformation. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GQ)

The 41-year-old, who co-wrote and is directing the comedy, appeared noticeably slimmer than he has been in recent years since his weight loss.

Hill sported a shaggy blond wig, a tight leopard-print top that showed off his lean frame, fringed jeans, and tinted sunglasses as he reviewed his script between takes, according to People. Onlookers were stunned as Hill worked on the film, which follows entitled twins whose wealthy parents cut them off financially. Bette Midler and Nathan Lane play the parents.

“Cut Off,” which hits theaters on July 17, 2026, marks Hill’s first major directing project since “Mid90s” in 2018, reuniting him with longtime friend Wiig for what’s expected to be an eccentric comedy.

Hill also recently wrapped filming “Outcome,” a project he directed featuring Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Bomer.

After set photos surfaced online, social media exploded with mixed reactions. Daily Mail readers also weighed in, with some claiming “his head looks 3 sizes too big.”

Another shocked observer claimed, “His own family won’t recognise him.”

Some users expressed concern over his transformation, with one saying, “He lost weight before sure, but you can see the difference now in his face. So it’s either ozempic, an eating disorder or something… harder. He looks terrible.”

Another said, “It’s telling, gaunt face, looks older and muscles diminished. Look at the picture of his body.”

Hill’s body image journey has long played out in public. The two-time Oscar nominee began his health transformation in 2011 after filming “Moneyball,” telling Kidd Kraddick in the Morning that he decided to become “a responsible adult” and focus on a healthier lifestyle. He credited a nutritionist for helping him change his eating habits and introducing him to Japanese food, particularly sushi.

His “21 Jump Street” co-star Channing Tatum also encouraged him to get serious about fitness.

During a 2016 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Hill recalled gaining 40 pounds for his role in “War Dogs” and reaching out to Tatum for advice.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if I eat less and go to a trainer, will I get in good shape?’” Hill remembered. “He was like, ‘Yeah, you dumb motherf—-r. Of course you will.’”

Over the years, Hill’s weight has fluctuated for different roles. He slimmed down for “22 Jump Street” in 2014, bulked up again for “War Dogs,” and appeared trim in Netflix’s “Maniac” in 2018.

In an interview that same year with Ellen DeGeneres, Hill opened up about growing up overweight.

“For me, it’s definitely being like this 14-year-old kid, being overweight, wanting to fit in with these skaters and hip-hop kids, and just feeling lonely and maybe not understanding my own worth,” he said.

Hill later explored those struggles in his 2022 Netflix documentary “Stutz,” centered on his longtime therapist Phil Stutz, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Having grown up overweight was something — that sounds like not a big deal, or like, ‘poor you’ or whatever — but for me, personally, it intensely f—ked me up,” Hill admitted. He also shared that fame didn’t fix his insecurities, explaining that public scrutiny “kept me from feeling any sense of being able to grow past negative feelings about myself.”

Jonah Hill looks like a completely different person after his crazy weight loss journey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XA6KNLtM2f — helkum (@he1kumwya) May 19, 2025

Later in August 2023, photographs of Hill in Malibu resurfaced online, revealing more about his changing appearance.

More recently, he was seen in a pink sweater layered over a white button-down with olive slacks — appearing calm and self-assured despite ongoing chatter.

Whether people see a success story or a cause for concern, Hill has made one thing clear through his work and words — he’s focused on his health and peace of mind, not public opinion.