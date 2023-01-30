‘Sir You Are a Rapper Not a Mob Boss’: Fans Call Out Rick Ross For Refusing to Drive a Tesla Due to His Fear That the “Government’ Will Drive Him to the Cops

Rick Ross recently expressed why he chooses to avoid riding around in Teslas, and his reasoning has fans cracking up.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, “Da Boss” admitted his dislike for the autonomous-like cars stems from his fear of the government finding out where he is.

“I’m not gonna say I won’t have a smart car, but I’ve never ridden in a Tesla, never,” Ross stated.

Rick Ross. (Photo: @richforever/Instagram.)

“The reason being is because I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government can tap into the brain of the car,” giving whoever was listening a more in-depth explanation. Ross continued by noting that if the government was interested in “bringing him in for questioning” they could do so due to Tesla’s autopilot’s driving assistance.

According to Tesla.com, autopilot is described as a “hands-on driver assistance system that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver.” This system allows the Tesla to steer, accelerate, and brake automatically “within its lane.”



Although this feature does not make the vehicle fully autonomous, Ross believes otherwise.

“N—- like ‘where I’m going?’ It’s leaving wingstop before the wings,” he states as he imitates the engine of a car.

Though the “Diced Pineapples” rapper’s reasoning seems valid to him, many fans decided to remind Ross of various gadgets he has that also can be tracked by the government.

You know this can happen with most cars right? https://t.co/oFf3oXtOd5 — . (@LeeJohn_BNS) January 25, 2023

“You have a phone sir”



“Imagine thinking the government doesn’t already know where you are”



“Sir, if the police wanted to, I’m sure they could find you in any of these new cars. Just like phones. Why you so worried about the police anyway?”



Ross may not be spending money on a Tesla, but the Clarksdale, Mississippi, native spends his money on other extravagant items. He recently purchased a new $1 million fish tank just because he could. The Grammy Award-nominated artist frequently trends for his luxurious items.

He also owns a massive estate that is reportedly in the process of becoming his own zoo filled with exotic animals. In May 2022, Rozay purchased two lions that joined his land of cows and buffalos for his “Promise Land” zoo.

In addition to animals and land, Ross also owns nearly 30 Wingstop restaurants around the United States under his Boss Wing Enterprise company. In August 2022, the five Wingstops located in his hometown were fined by the federal Department of Labor for making “their employees illegally pay for uniforms, safety training, background checks, and even cash register shortages,” according to WLOX.com.