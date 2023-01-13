‘That Lil Ass Tank’: Rick Ross Fans Aren’t Impressed with His New ‘$1 Million Fish Tank’

Rapper Rick Ross reportedly is making some renovations to his luxury home, including a million-dollar fish tank. The 46-year-old noted the hefty price tag for the new aquarium as he gave a mini tour in a video captured from his Instagram story of the room holding the tank; that’s according to 2cool2blog.

In the short clip, Ross showed off a room with visible blue tape and construction flooring paper. “Yo, have you ever seen a million-dollar fish tank?” said Ross. “You will in a few weeks.”

Rick Ross showed off his new fish fank being constructed in his Florida mansion. (Photo: @2cool2bl0g / Instagram.)



The Grammy Award-nominated rapper often shares fun videos with his fans, giving a glimpse into his lifestyle on social media. The entrepreneur reportedly owns a ranch in South Florida as well as a home in Fayetteville, Georgia, a suburb of metropolitan Atlanta. Ross recently shared a post on Twitter with an elaborate gold champagne cork shaped like a firearm. Ross captioned the post, “Say hello to my little friend.”

Say hello to my little friend pic.twitter.com/A0lyXM9vpD — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) December 30, 2022

He also turned to Instagram to show off a table made from a 757 airplane engine.

“I just had my table delivered, been waiting on this a long time. Guess what I did? This is my amazing brunch area,” said Ross. “I bought a motor from a 757 airliner. That’s right. An airplane. A 757 airliner. Had the blades polished, had the lights inserted. I can change the lights any color I want to. Had the tabletop, the top glass cut. This is custom. This is a Ricky Rozay customization. … And this brunch area is just for enjoying the finest spirits.”

While many people loved seeing Ross sharing his lavish lifestyle, others were not so impressed.

“Your talking about a Fishtank? Feed a million children. Help families that are starving in 3rd world countries. I’m so tired of these bragging rappers.”

Another fan noted the surprisingly small size of the elaborate fish tank. “That lil ass tank for 1 Mill?”

“Stop it Ricky,” wrote another. Another follower chimed in with, “Tank worth maybe 5 grand.”