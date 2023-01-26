‘Nia Said Forget This… I’m Back OUTSIDE’: Nia Long Spotted Out with Another Man After Split with Ime Udoka, And Fans Say She’s Living Her Best Life

Actress Nia Long was recently out in the streets of New York City, where she ran into rapper Noreaga.

This is the third time Long has been spotted out with a man since ending her relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka after learning in December 2022 that he’d cheated on her. Rumors about “The Best Man” actress dating singer Omarion ran rampant last week after the pair posed for cameras at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film “You People.”

Long quickly denied the two were an item and responded to the speculation on social media by noting her status as a single woman. “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” she wrote. Next, she was seen hanging out with actor and host Terrance J and friends in Dubai.

Fans were excited to see Long out and about and enjoying herself with the rapper, often referred to as N.O.R.E. He shared three photos of the pair on Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 25., which he captioned, “@iamnialong was in Nyc outside salute sis we super respect u!!!”

Nia Long and rapper/host N.O.R.E. (Photo: @therealnoreaga/Instagram.)

One fan replied, “Nia said forget this… I’m back OUTSIDE… lol.”

“She been everywhere but home since she left Ume,” joked another fan, to which a third replied, “As she should.”

One fan noted that the “Missing” star was simply minding her business and promoting her latest work. “WELL SHE HAS TWO MOVIES OUT AND SHE’S PROMOTING THEM, MAMA STILL GETS TA DA COIN BABY.”

Many suggested Long should be the next featured guest on N.O.R.E.’s podcast “Drink Champs.”

“Yo if y’all get Nia on drink champs it’s game over for all other podcasts.”

“Are we getting a drink champs interview with this beautiful woman? She is legendary!”

“We need her on drink champs ASAP!”

Several fans also joked that N.O.R.E.’s appeared to be medicated or on some type of substance. “My man is beamin! Like he on that Pablo Escobar.” Another fan wrote, “Cocaine is a hell of a drug.”

However, most thought N.O.R.E. was just starstruck by Long and her beauty, including one who said his wife, Neri Santiago, took the photos.

“Nore looks like he just saw the cops pull up,” noted one fan. “Deer in headlights,” added another. “Nore don’t know how to look lol. I feel ya OG. Wifey probably took the pic lol,” joked one fan. Another joked, “Nore blink twice if you in danger.”

Long’s movie “Missing” is out now, followed by “You People,” which hits Netflix on Jan. 27.