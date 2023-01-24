‘It’s Just Sitting on Her Head’: Fans Can’t Help But Notice LisaRaye Traded In Her Good Wig for a Bad One In New Series

LisaRaye McCoy showed a quick preview of what fans can expect on the second episode of the ALLBLK’s soap opera series “A House Divided,” where she plays Alexis. While McCoy’s acting seemed rather intense, it looked like the only thing fans mentioned was her hairstyle.

The 55-year-old actress was seen rocking an all-black straight wig, but fans suggested that “A House Divided” should put more of their dollars towards hair maintenance.

LisaRaye McCoy stars in the ALLBLK series, “A House Divided.” (Photo: @thereallraye1/Instagram.)

“Love Lisa… production please put some money in the wig department… it’s just sitting on her head.. Geez”



“Horrible wig they cut the lace wrong and it needs plucking.”



Though McCoy’s comment section had a few unwanted assessments, the majority of her comments were filled with people who couldn’t wait to watch the Emmy-nominated show.

“Can’t wait to watch this show.”



“Great acting!”

McCoy’s acting ability recently came into question after fans inquired as to why she wasn’t as big as they believed she should be. Many fans blamed McCoy’s lack of recognition on her inability to believably convey emotions.

Nevertheless, fans seemed to be able to agree on one thing, and that’s the actress’s undeniable beauty. With every post McCoy uploads, there are always comments about how stunning she is. In October, the “Single Ladies” star managed to turn heads in an Instagram video where she posted a video of her glowingly rocking an all-white bathing suit with a pink and white baseball cap on.

Fans often refer to McCoy as “Diamond,” from her portrayal as single mother Diana “Diamond” Armstrong from “The Player’s Club.”

I just watched “The Players Club” , and I wanna just admire how fine LisaRaye McCoy is 🥺🥺🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3a0dA0JgI — SNOT 🧟‍♂️ (@TREYBLEEDEM) December 2, 2019

While that character had a prominent role in starting McCoy’s journey through Hollywood, the actress discussed going through an identity crisis caused by playing Diamond.

In an interview with Page Six, she confessed feeling like she needed to maintain her character’s physical attributes in order to be chosen for future roles.

“I felt like I had to have the long hair and look like my character Diamond in order to be recognized,” she shared.

McCoy continued to explain how her character’s sex appeal caused her to have a certain stigma stating, “When you are a sex symbol people think that you’re sexy all the time, and that stigma follows you.”

Thankfully, McCoy was able to overcome her feelings of self-doubt, telling Page Six she now considers herself an “older Diamond… Diamond’s always shine, so I am here for it.”