‘Is That One of Shein’s Outfits?’: Sheree Whitfield Teases New ‘She by Sheree’ Set, Fans Won’t Let Go of Her Past Launch

Sheree Whitfield showed fans a sneak peek at what’s to come from her fashion brand, “She by Sheree,” but some of her feedback was probably not what she expected.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum uploaded two photos onto her Instagram showing herself in a two-piece navy set that complimented her blue Chanel purse and white workout sneakers with yellow soles.

“Like damn, SHE in her mood [blue heart] [fire emojis],” Whitfield wrote for her caption.

She finished her caption by giving fans insight into the sexy leopard-print set she had on, writing, “@shebysheree Two Piece Ruched Leggings Set coming soon.”

Sheree Whitfield announces new sets will be added to her She by Sheree clothing collection. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram.)

Whitfield’s post obtained nearly 20,000 likes, increasing with every page refresh. Former “RHOA” star Porsha Williams added in the comments, “I need this one.” However, there were dozens of questions from fans who asked about She by Sheree’s clothing material and pricing.

“Is that one of Shein outfits?”



“Price it right so I can spend a little coin.

“She by Shein.”

Though her clothes are stylish, Whitfield’s initially received backlash after launching her highly anticipated clothing line for numerous reasons. The 53-year-old began facing criticism last September after fans noticed some of her items copied from Shein, a lower-cost fast fashion company. Fans even compared one of her two-piece sets to an identical two-piece set on Shein’s website.

In an interview with journalist Gibson Johns, the reality star clarified the allegations against her by revealing that she “doesn’t design everything.” She further explained that she shops at the “same production private label” as Shein.

Fans also complained about the pricing of her items, including She By Sheree T-shirts for $142 and $262 for hoodies. Whitfield defended her price range and explained that all of her clothes “are quality.”

“I’m not just buying a cheap T-shirt and printing my design on it. It’s a quality T-shirt!” she stated. “My hoodies have embroidery on them. I’m working with organic.”

Despite the mother of three collecting tons of negative remarks about “She by Sheree,” eight out of 16 items from her “Fitness” apparel have successfully sold out.