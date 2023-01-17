‘He’s Definitely Going Through a Midlife Crisis’: Usher Fans Concerned After Singer Debuts Fiery New Hairdo

Usher touched down in a new city showing off his fiery new hairdo that quickly made fans do a double take. The R&B singer recorded a video of himself while in Paris to introduce his new orange/reddish hairstyle.

“Just touch down in Paris, here we go, baby. Watch this,” Usher said in a clip taken from his Instagram story. However, it seemed as though fans were too distracted by his new color to pay attention to anything else.

Usher switches up his hair color to orange/fiery red. (Photo: @usher/Instagram.)

The Shade Room uploaded Usher’s video to its Instagram page, where fans didn’t hold back their opinions on whether they disliked his new color.

“I don’t like it, but it’s Usher so I’m gonna sit this one out.”

“Everybody hates it, Raymond.”

“My n— lookin like a flaming hot Cheeto #legend.”



“He’s definitely going through a midlife crisis.”

“Baby done been in Vegas too long.”

Though Usher’s new hair color didn’t go over well with most fans a few defended him, suggesting that everyone has a right to try out different looks.

“So y’all can walk around with pink, blue, blonde, rainbow and purple but he can’t? Bye.”



“He’s grown, leave him alone. He deserves to do whatever he wants from the amount of music he blessed us with.”

However, this isn’t the first time Usher has experimented with bright colors on his crown. In September 2022, while touring in Las Vegas, the Grammy Award-winning singer popped out with a honey-brown look, which eventually turned into a honey-blonde look. He kept this color for nearly four months before dyeing his hair back black. According to Live Coiffure, choosing to rock a fiery red look symbolizes “courage, but also sensuality.”



“The red is the color of passion and blood,” the site reads.

– let it burn meeting let it burn. pic.twitter.com/ALPJXdDs44 — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) November 26, 2022

Usher publicized this new color eight days after he laid his Grandma Tina to rest. Grandma Tina, whose real name is Ernestine Carter, passed away on Dec. 24, 2022, at 87. There has been information given on Grandma Tina’s cause of death.

In a lengthy Instagram post mourning her death, Usher discussed his struggles to “come to grips” with his grandmother no longer being in her physical form. Information regarding her cause of death has not been made available publicly.

The 44-year-old said her last words to him were, “There is a time for everything son… there’s a time to laugh, a time to cry… there’s a time to live and a time to die.”



While continuing life without his “Earth angel” is a hard reality, Usher shared a few words of encouragement someone gave him.

“Someone told me just today, ‘Keep in mind that it’s only sad b/c we miss them and that’s us being selfish and rightfully so, but it’s really a congratulatory celebration b/c they’re at the ultimate place forever.’ “

He continued with, “I believe that… she will be missed very much.”