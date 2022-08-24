‘I’m Not F— with None of That’: Usher Fires Back at Diddy’s Claim That ‘R&B Is Dead’

R&B singer Usher seemingly took issue with Diddy’s controversial statement that implied R&B genre was no longer around in this day and age.

The “Love in this Club” singer made some personal confessions about Diddy’s statement in a recent interview with Bevy Smith on her “Bevelations” podcast where he not only passionately defended R&B’s current existence, but also called out the “Coming Home” rapper for his “crazy” sentiment.

“When I do hear people, even like Puff (Diddy) saying you know ‘R&B is dead’ he sounds nuts to me. It sounds crazy, you know, especially knowing he was a pioneer and understanding and beneficiary of it, you know, and the source that is R&B created the breath of life, that was breathed into hip-hop.”

Clearly taken aback by Diddy’s statement, Usher reminded Smith how timeless the music genre he’s a part of is by calling hip-hop a branch that stemmed from R&B. “There would be no hip-hop if there wasn’t R&B,” he said. “So it’s blasphemous to hear people say anything, especially hip-hop cats to say anything about R&B. It’s like nah it’s been there it’s gonna stay there as long as you existing it’s gonna stay there.”

While Smith implied Diddy’s comment was a “marketing ploy” for his upcoming album, Usher suggested he should have gone in a different direction regarding the topic.

“If you really want to make something happen I say celebrate it, you know decline it. Why don’t you take two minutes to really recognize the cats that are doing it and give them, you know, that recognition and celebration.”

He continued, “If it’s a thirst trap moment or you trolling, yo man keep that s— in the comment section, I’m not f—- with none of that!”



It is unclear if Diddy has heard Usher’s message, however, he definitely wanted to clear the air regarding his comment in a series of tweets after receiving flak from his question.

“It’s been 3 days of the debate.. This is the clarity of the message… It’s not disrespect to anybody.” He wrote in one tweet.

Diddy mentioned his only purpose behind the debate was to “bring attention to R&B.” He wrote, “It was something that I saw the effect of the Hip hop and R&B balance. That balance is honesty and realness when it comes together, melodies, vulnerability and most importantly LOVE!!.”