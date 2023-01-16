‘Wayne Pissed Right Now’: Reginae Carter’s Seductive Pole Dancing Video Has Fans Bringing Up Her Dad

Reginae Carter showed off her pole dancing skills in a new Instagram post that has fans calling her dad Lil Wayne.

The 24-year-old actress uploaded a video of her at Pink Pole Dance Studios in Atlanta practicing a choreographed routine while “Body Language” by Chris Brown played in the background.

Reginae Carter wows fans with her pole dancing skills in new Instagram video. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram.)

“Our first class of the year @pinkpolesstudios. Always so much fun. Imma count this as my first workout as well,” she captioned her post.

Carter’s video also featured her bestie Zonnique Pullins in the background as they showed off their dance moves and other tricks using the pole. It wasn’t long before the dance led them to their own respective chairs for the remainder of the piece.

The “Boxed In” actress completely showed out as she flaunted her flexibility while adding a twirl, a few body rolls, and doing a mini split during the dance.

Between Carter’s eye contact and her seductive moves, the video grasped the attention of over 3,100 commentators and 206,000 people who liked the video.

Many stated how lucky her boyfriend, YouTuber-turned-rapper Armon Warren, is to be dating her. Carter and Warren have been dating for just over six months. But others wondered how her 40-year-old father is accepting the fact that his only daughter is all grown up now.

“Ate it tf upppp.”

“I know your man love it there.”

“Lil Wayne know about this?”

“Wayne pissed right now.”

“Ummm niece, this don’t look like your first class. lol Great Job!!!!!”

While this is Carter’s first class of the year, it is certainly not her first pole class. In June 2022, Carter and Pullins broke the internet after they captured their pole dancing routine to Rob49 and Lil Baby’s song, “Vulture Island V2.”

Nevertheless, the two girls have definitely improved their pole dancing skills over the past seven months.

The former “OMG Girlz” emcees were seen impressively twerking in high heels to the lyrics. Fans couldn’t decide if they were more mesmerized by Carter’s solo performance, where she broke out into a couple of splits, or Pullins’ ability to shake what her mama gave her despite the strap to her heel breaking off.