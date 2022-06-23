‘Dwayne & Clifford, Do Y’all See Y’all Baby Girls Up Here Cutting Up’: Reginae Carter and Zonnique’s Pole Dancing Showcase Leads Fans to Bring Up Their Dads

Former OMG Girlz Reginae Carter and Zonnique Pullins are no longer in a music group, but the two have remained great friends over the years. The best friend duo are known for documenting their girls trips and yacht parties on Instagram.

On Wednesday, June 22, the daughter of Dwayne “Lil Wayne” Carter and Toya Johnson shared a video of herself and Tiny Harris‘ eldest daughter showing what they learned at a pole dancing class in Atlanta.

Reginae Carer and Zonnique Pullins. (Photo: @itsreginaecarter/Instagram.)

In the caption, Reginae referred to the stripper-inspired television series, “P-Valley.” “Girls night out at the PINK ft. @zonniquejailee,” she wrote. “Thanks @pinkpolesstudios for the lesson can’t wait to come back.”

In the clip, Reginae and Zonnique can be seen twerking and dancing on a stripper pole. The girls danced to Rob49 and Lil Baby‘s song “Vulture Island V2,” wearing high heels and short shorts. The end of the video features a clip of Reginae’s solo performance, where she climbed up the pole and dropped to the floor into a split.

“Why did we ever go this hard! the split will always be #1,” wrote Zonnique in the comments. Former OMG Girlz group member Bahja Rodriguez said, “It’s the split.”

A third person said, “Lmao Uncle Clifford finna come get u for the Pynk with them splits.”

Uncle Clifford is a character on “P-Valley,” which follows the lives of residents and employees at a strip club called The Pynk in Chucalisa, Mississippi. The Starz show returned with season two earlier this month with series regulars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, J. Alphonse, and many more. Fans in the comments believe Reginae and Zonniques’s pole skills might land the girls an audition for season 3.

One person said, “Uncle Clifford we got the new dancers that’s gon bring in ALL the money.”

Another wrote, “Yessss getting ready for Chucalissa ok.” A third individual commented, “‘P-Valley’ season 3 audition tape.”

Many noticed Zonnnique kept twerking and dancing like it was nobody’s business, even though the strap on her heel broke and fell off. One individual wrote, “A third noted, “@zonniquejailee broke her shoe & still ate this up.” Another said she “Twerked the strap off her heel.”

Reginae and Zonnique formed the singing rap group OMG Girlz in 2009 with Bahja Rodriguez and Breaunna Womack. Reginae left the group in 2010, but the entire group disbanded in 2015. The 25-year-old Zonnique is now an artist and mother, while 23-year-old Reginae has become an author and talk show host.

“Ok Nae and nique y’all growing up too damn fast chile,” said one commentator. Another wrote, “I’m telling y’all daddies.”

A handful of fans brought up the ladies’ parents, including one person who mentioned Reginae’s mother, Toya. “Toyaaaaaa she’s still our babyyyyyyy. Nah but yeah get it naeeee,” they wrote.

One fan who mentioned Reginae’s father said, “Lil Wayne dreads is falling out even more right now.”

Another brought up Zonnique’s stepfather, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris. They wrote, “Dwayne & Clifford do y’all see y’all baby girls up here CUTTING UP on this here app??!!”