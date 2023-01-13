‘The Teeth Are Teething’: Eva Marcille Fans Do a Double Take After Seeing Her ‘Bright’ Smile

Fans had mixed feelings after a video of Eva Marcille shared on Instagram showcased her very white and bright teeth. It appears as though the actress has had her new smile since around August, but some fans have just caught wind after seeing the new video, and they had opinions.

The Shade Room captured the video and shared it on Instagram on Jan. 12 with a caption noting the second season of her television show “All the Queens Men” on BET Plus, which premiered in August.

“#TSRRapidFire — #Roommates, get to know our girl @evamarcille better 🔥. Sis is back as Madam in #AlltheQueensMen. Streaming now only on @betplus! #betpartner.”

Some fans complimented the “All The Queen’s Men” actress, with one fan speaking on her sweet nature. “Met her a few times In real life she’s really sweet and dope!! real down-to-earth type!”

“The teeth are teething,” replied one fan in the comments.

“Noooo!!, Eva tell me you did not touch that beautiful face ma!!! What’s going on hereee…” replied another fan.

“The new teeth are just not giving, her old teeth showed character and suited her face😭.”

“These chompers got y’all looking wild,” noted on fan.

“Man I’m crying real tears at chompers😂😂😂😂,” added another fan. “Jesus them veneers gotta go,” wrote one.

“The teeth aren’t teething and teething too much at the same time,” added another fan.

“Just pull the camera back a little next time! But, go off Eva!! 😍😍,” joked one, to which another replied, “It’s the new smile. It’s quite different than her original one.”

Several fans said they thought the actress should bring back the old teeth. “The teeth it’s a no I need the ima teeth back immediately,” cried one. “Takem out,” added another.

Other fans commented on Marcille’s acting career and TV show. “I am so happy for her,” said one fan. “She kills it as Madam. One door closed with RHOA and several more opened with her acting career! 🙌🏽.”

“She doing her thang in that BET show 👏👏,” added another. “She ate the role of Madam 🔥🔥🔥.”

“All the Queen’s Men” is currently available on BET Plus, Amazon Prime Video and SlingTV.