Tamar Braxton Angry, Claims She Was ‘Threatened’ By a Georgia ‘Peach’ and Her Husband. Here’s Why Fans Suspect Eva Marcille and Mike Sterling or Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker. 

Tamar Braxton called out a certain Georgia “peach” and her husband on Instagram for allegedly threatening her, and fans believe the culprit is from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Over the weekend, the R&B singer described a hostile encounter she had with a peach holder and her husband in a series of post on her Instagram story.

“I got a story…y’all wanna hear about it,” the 45-year-old began in the first post. “I was threatened by a [peach emoji], and they man….” She said, “I feel like if I did wht they did…they would have told the WORLD.”

In the fourth post, the “Love & War” vocalist added, “But because they don’t want y’all to know how F-CKED up they are as people and city officials…they ain’t said sh-t.”

Braxton concluded her rant by writing, “It’s beef, and it a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt! Merry Christmas.”

Being that Braxton mentioned the peach’s husband is a “city official, some social media sleuths decided that points to Eva Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling. The pair have been married for four years and share three children while establishing political ties in Atlanta.

Marcille is an actress, model and former winner of cycle three of “America’s Next Stop Model.” The 37-year-old joined season 10 “RHOA” in 2017 as a friend of former star Nene Leakes. She was promoted to full-time cast member in season 11, but only appeared in a few episodes of season 12. In June 2020, the mom of three announced her departure from reality television.

Meanwhile, Sterling is a former city official who previously served as senior adviser under former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, according to Atlanta.gov.

After brief turn at running himself, the 40-year-old attorney dropped out of the race for city mayor in 2017. He also contributed commentary to A&E’s TV show, “Court TV.”

It’s unclear precisely who Braxton was talking about, but fans also suspect former “RHOA” Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Braxton and Burruss have been friends/ acquaintances for years due to their mutual friendship with Tameka “Tiny” Harris. As previously reported, their complicated relationship was exposed on “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2019. During a confessional, Braxton stated that Burruss “never really liked me.”

Burruss shared that one of her issues with the “Braxton Family Values” star took place while touring together in 2017. She claims Braxton invited guests onstage to disrespect her group Xscape. Both songwriters made amends afterwards, but the status of their present day friendship is unknown.