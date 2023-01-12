‘I Said What I Said’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Doubles Down on her Comments About the Kardashians Paying $10k for Lips Like Hers

Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was asked to share what advice she would give her younger self, and in her answer she faintly shaded the entire Kardashian family.

While on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Ralph was asked to encourage her 15-year-old self with a few words of motivation. The “Abbott Elementary” actress did not hesitate to confidently answer the question, almost as if it’s been an awaited question all her life.

“To my 15-year-old self? There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head,” she told an Instyle reporter.



Heightening her voice, Ralph continued, saying, “And there is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians, and they will pay $10,000 for your lips.”

She ended her PSA by telling her teenage self, “Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph. You’re good.”



The clip of the 66-year-old Savage X Fenty model went viral after it was posted on Twitter by her son, Etienne Maurice. To date, the video has attained over 15.7 million views since it was first uploaded on Jan. 10.

Several Twitter followers quote tweeted Maurice’s post with opinions of their own. Some stand by Ralph’s unapologetic response while others were against it.

“I feel like she’s been waiting a looong time to answer a question like this and man I love it”

“But the messenger altered her skin, hair, etc… I’m confused…”

“I’m just gonna leave this right here… YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL JUST HOW GOD MADE YOU!”

“But why did Sheryl Lee lie have to drag the Kardashians like this!?! I mean, she didn’t lie, but still!! Savage!”

In response to critics, Ralph stood 10 toes down on her response and even replied to comments by tweeting, “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight! [kiss emoji] [heart emoji]”

The Kardashian family is known for keeping their bodies in tip-top shape with workouts and cosmetic surgery. These women have often been called out for enhancing features such as their skin, eyes, nose, waist, stomach, and face.

Occasionally, sisters and mothers Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, who receive the most backlash from fans, will admit to having one or two surgeries or Botox. Kourtney Kardashian has only admitted to having breast implants. Meanwhile, fans suspected sister Kendall Jenner of receiving lip fillers, according to reports two months ago. But Kylie Jenner has repeatedly denied having any work done.

The Kardashian-Jenners have also faced accusations in the past for appropriating Black culture. Just recently, Kim was accused of ripping off her KKW Beauty’s newly relaunched name, “SKKKN by Kim,” from model Lori Harvey’s skin-care name.

Harvey’s skin-care line is named “SKN by Lori Harvey,” so once fans heard the news about the “Skims” creator’s relaunch, they didn’t take this matter lightly.

Many accused the mother of four of copying Harvey’s name and logo design. Though fans were infuriated, neither Harvey nor Kardashian spoke about the accusations publicly.