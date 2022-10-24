‘I Am the Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica)’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Awarded Order of Jamaica, Nation’s Fifth-Highest Honor

For actress Sheryl Lee Ralph’s, 2022 continues to be a year of well-deserved recognition. The Emmy-award winning actress now can add “Order of Jamaica” honor to her list of achievements.

On Oct. 17, Ralph received the nation’s fifth-highest honor, an award to citizens of Jamaica who have showed outstanding distinction at the King’s House in St. Andrew.

Sheryl Lee Ralph @sherylleeralph/ Instagram

Jamaican Observer reported, “Ralph was one of ten recipients awarded with the nation’s fifth highest honour, the Order of Jamaica (OJ).”

“Well, it is now official! I am The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ (Order of Jamaica) Warrior Woman! [Jamaican flags] #ThisIsWhatBelievingLooksLike,” she posted onto her Instagram.

Hollywood actors such as Kerry Washington, Jurnee Smollett and Ralph’s “Abbott Elementary” co-star Quinta Brunson all sent over their congratulations under her Instagram post.

Both of Ralph’s children, Etinee Maurice and Ivy ‘Coco’ Maurice, were in attendance to witness their mother’s special moment.

“The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph, Order of Jamaica! Cyan manage, I will always scream my mommy’s name!” Ralphs daughter wrote in an Insta story that showed her accept this honor.

The 65-year-old’s son shouted his mom out as well by means of Twitter.

Rockstooooooone! Mommy is now The Honourable Sheryl Lee Ralph OJ [Order of Jamaica] 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/1dTafbVTLu — Your Friend’s Friend (@walkgoodetienne) October 17, 2022

Ralph expressed great gratitude when discussing this milestone to the Jamaican Observer.

“When I heard that I had been chosen, I was so happy. For them to be there and hear the response from people. To have once again that overwhelming wonderful love from people saying how you make them proud.”

She continued, “Wow, it’s been an amazing day and I know it’s only going to get better and I am so very happy and proud to be the honorouble Sheryl Lee Ralph, OJ, Order of Jamaica.”

Ralph’s been in Hollywood for over 50 years and the acting veteran finally is receiving acknowledgment for her accomplishments.