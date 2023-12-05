Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Her Husband Reportedly Are Moving In Together Officially After Almost Twenty Years of Marriage 

Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband of 18 years are living proof that absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

In a recent interview, the “Sister Act 2” actress was asked to reveal the secret of keeping things “fresh” with her husband Vincent Hughes, and her response caught many by surprise.

Sheryl Lee Ralph explains why she and her husband live separately after being married for nearly 20 years. (Pictured: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Vincent Hughes @senvincenthughes/Instagram)

Ralph shared that she and Hughes, whom she married in 2005, refrain from residing under the same roof during a chat with “ExtraTV.”

“We don’t live together,” the 66-year-old said before bursting into laughter.

She further explained their arrangement, saying, “I see him every two weeks and when I see him I’m so happy to see him and then when I’m leaving I’m so happy to leave ‘cause I know I’ll be back again!”

While this setup may not be ideal for most married folks, the “Abbott Elementary” star said their unique way of living simply “works” for them.

Hughes, 67, is a Pennsylvania state senator and spends most of his time in the Keystone State. Although Ralph stars in the popular TV sitcom in Philadelphia, the show is filmed in Los Angeles, California – where Ralph resides.

Once news about their bicoastal marriage made its way online, many social media users appeared to deem their living arrangement as the secret to their happy marriage. One person on X wrote, “Now this is what I’m talking about,” followed by another person who suggested, “This explains why she’s do happy all the time.”

Nevertheless, there were a few handlers who seemed confused about Ralph and Hughes’ living situation and were left wondering why they decided to get married at all.

The fact that a lot of people thinks it’s totally normal to be married and have lived apart of 20 years is disturbing….why get married 🙄 https://t.co/soyJvbPJX4 — Shaiy (@shaiyhoward) December 5, 2023

One X user tweeted, “The fact that a lot of people thinks it’s totally normal to be married and have lived apart of 20 years is disturbing…why get married.” Another joked, “I blame inflation and the cost of living.”

Ralph previously discussed what factors play an intricate role in making her long-distance marriage with Hughes successful.

“I married the man who has become my best friend,” the Emmy winner told AARP The Magazine back in July. “You have to have an intricate amount of trust in that other person,” Ralph noted.

She continued, “We spend a lot of time talking to each other. But if he doesn’t see me every two weeks, he gets a little nervous.”



Although the majority of their marriage has been spent under two different households, Ralph did confirm that she and Hughes lived together briefly during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We were together 24/7,” said the “Moesha” star.

“It was absolutely great. I thought, ‘Wow, I like this man,’ ” Ralph said.

When asked if she and Hughes have any plans to come together “full-time,” Ralph put that possibility in the hands of God, and it looks like that plan for them to live together finally has arrived. According to The Jasmine Brand, sources suggest that the two are finally moving in together full-time.

While it’s unclear what prompted this decision, it’s safe to say that this permanent experience will truly test their relationship.

Before marrying Hughes nearly two decades ago, Ralph previously has been in a relationship with ex-husband Eric Maurice for more than a decade. During their time together, they welcomed two children: now 31-year-old son Etienne Maurice and 28-year-old daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice.