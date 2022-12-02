Cynthia Bailey Retracts Infidelity Claims After Divorce Settlement with Mike Hill Made Public

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are officially divorced after announcing their split nearly two months ago.

According to TMZ, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum and talk show host apparently got their divorce agreement signed off by a judge in Fulton County on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Their divorce settlement came pretty easy due to the former couple not sharing any children together, having two separate homes, maintaining their divided finances as well as taxes or property and agreeing to not pay spousal support.

While Bailey has disputed any speculations of infidelity, TMZ acquired divorce documents and reported, “Cynthia says the marriage is irretrievably broken with no shot of reconciliation, and she accuses Mike of ‘inappropriate adulterous relations.’”

But since the divorce Bailey has retracted that claim, with her Daniel Meachum telling TMZ: “The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect. The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associates.”

Hill has decided to keep quiet about their untimely separation, however, he was first to sign their divorce agreement on Oct. 20 while Bailey signed Nov. 1 as per TMZ.

Though her second attempt at marriage did not end in a happily ever after, Bailey is still hopeful she will find her Mr. Right someday.

In an interview with US Weekly back in November, Bailey shared being a “lover of love” who will never turn her back on it.

“I will never give up on love, it doesn’t necessarily have to come in a marriage package, you know, if it happens again but definitely definitely I know that God has someone out there for me,” she said.

Rumors surrounding Bailey and Hill’s separation formed after neither of them posted anything for their two-year wedding anniversary on Oct. 10, 2022.

It wasn’t long before they shared a joint post on their respective social media platforms and revealed that their marriage was coming to an end.

Hill proposed to Bailey on RHOA during the show’s 12 season episode 8 surrounded by all her friends and family.

Though they may no longer be married, Bailey has stated that they are still friends and there is no bad blood between them.