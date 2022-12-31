Check Out Nick Cannon’s Insane Car Collection

Nick Cannon fell in love with cars at a very young age. The “Masked Singer” host was only 15 when he began working at an auto repair shop. This same shop would later be the place where he purchased his first car, which he describes to Jay Leno as an “old Volkswagen Bug, that didn’t run.” Nick Cannon’s car collection today is worth over a million dollars.

Nick Cannon during Launch Party for Grey Goose Vodka Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB to Benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation – Inside at Private Residence in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Weeks/WireImage)

How Many Cars Does Nick Cannon Own?

All in all, Cannon owns one truck and six cars which add up to a net value of a little over $1 million.

All the Cars In Nick Cannon’s Car Collection

Nick Cannon’s car collection includes a $500,00 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe which was gifted to his grandfather, a $200,000 Ferrari California, a 2020 Custom Toyota Tundra, a Ford GT, a $300,000 Ferrari 599, a $128,000 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, a $283,000 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, and a $300,000 “get well” Ferrari gift from his then-wife Mariah Carey.

Notable Cars In Nick Cannon’s Car Collection

Nick Cannon’s collection includes his most expensive car the $500,000 all-white Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is now worth more than that. This particular car uses an aluminum space-frame chassis and is the first Rolls-Royce car to do so.

Nick’s Mercedes G Wagon is one of his most popular hot rides. Its quality style is what captures most individuals, which plays a big part in its many purchases. The seats are very comfortable which comes in handy for long car rides.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Price: $128,000

Nick Cannon bought his all-black $128,000 G-Wagon as an everyday car. If Nick were to have purchased the car today, it would be worth close to $200,000.

2006 Ford GT

(Screenshot from YouTube Video with Jay Leno)

Price: $300,000

Nick Cannon added this $300,000 supercar to his car collection back in 2006. He told Jay Leno the car reminded him of one of those Hotwheels cars he owned as a kid.

A Ford GT is one of the most “fawned-over cars in the world” according to Super Car Blondie, and Cannon couldn’t wait to get his hands on the hot ride.

2008 Ferrari 599

(Screenshot from YouTube Video with Jay Leno)

Price: $300,000

This bright yellow supercar was purchased in 2008, and Cannon’s car is modified with legendary Enzo engine. According to Hotcars, this 208 mph car is, “one of only 599 ever made.”

This luxurious hot ride was also available to purchase at Nick’s new car dealership.

Ferrari California

(Screenshot from YouTube Video with Jay Leno)

Price: $200,000

While Cannon told Leno he’s not a man that’s fond of driving fast although he has supercars, Cannon’s Ferrari California has a 196 mph top speed.

This all-white beauty’s engine has “direct fuel injection and variable timing for an enviable performance delivery, amazing handling, and an emission level that meets even the most stringent standards,” says Hotcars.com

2020 Toyota Tundra Custom

(Screenshot of Nick Cannon’s Customization Truck from Youtube)

Price: Unknown

Nick Cannon added the Toyota Tundra to his car collection back in 2020 and made sure to have it customized.

Cannon took his new set of wheels to Ryan Friedlinghaus at West Coast Customs where he had had his truck modified to resemble a truck from the film, “Mad Max.”

The Toyota Tundra’s new wheel upgrade gave the vehicle more of a threatening look that matches it’s all-black color with red rims around its tires.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

(Screenshot from YouTube Video with Jay Leno)

Price: $500,000

Cannon bought this vehicle back in 2016 as a gift to his grandfather James Cannon. This Rolls-Royce was James Cannon’s dream car Nick said to Leno, and he bought this all-white car as a way to thank his grandfather for all he did for him.

Nick Cannon and James Cannon

Heartbreakingly, James Cannon passed away not too long after Nick gifted him the car, however this makes the Rolls-Royce have a special place in Cannon’s collection.

Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster

Nick Cannon’s Lambo Next to Mariah Carey’s Plane @nickcannon/Instagram

Price: $283,000

Back in 2014, Nick Cannon showed fans his Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster in an Instagram post where he and his then-wife Mariah Carey rode in his Lambo to her plane.

Although this car wasn’t included in Cannon’s collection, it is a still luxury car that was purchased in his name.

Ferrari

Mariah Carey’s Get Well Gift to Hubby Nick Cannon

Price: $300,000

In 2012, Mariah Carey gifted her former hubby a $300,000 Ferrari car as a “get well” present following Cannon’s scary health condition due to mild kidney failure.

Media Take Out reported, “Mariah is reported to have splashed out $300,000 on a Ferrari for Nick. The luxury automobile is said to be a get well present for her spouse.”

After their divorce was finalized, Carey had to sign over the title to the car and Nick was able to keep his 2012 Ferrari.

Nick Cannon’s First Expensive Car

Though this car is no longer in Nick’s collection, a Range Rover was Cannon’s first big car purchase early on in his career.

In an interview with Angela Yee, Cannon revealed being given $200,000 by Will Smith and cashing out on a black Range Rover even though Smith urged him not to.

“I was like, ‘Yo you just gave me $2000,000. And it’s like, at the time, I think Range Rovers was like 60 bands back then.”

Cannon’s need for speed resulted in him purchasing the car, only for him to total it not even a year later.